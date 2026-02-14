Six Adiyogi Rathams from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reached the Isha Yoga Center on February 13, just days before the annual Mahashivratri celebrations, marking the culmination of months-long spiritual journeys across South India. The yatras, organised by the Isha Foundation, were aimed at taking the spirit of Mahashivratri to people who could not attend the main event in person.

Rath Yatras Span South India

Five rathams travelled across Tamil Nadu, covering nearly 30,000 kilometres and passing through more than 1,000 towns, villages, and historic Shiva temples. Another ratham undertook a 70-day yatra across Karnataka, covering over 1,000 kilometres through key towns including Mangaluru, Mysuru and Chikkaballapura before joining the others at the centre. The non-motorised chariots carried a seven-foot idol of Adiyogi and were accompanied by devotees who walked alongside, performing chants, prayers and yogic practices.