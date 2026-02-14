Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionAdiyogi Rath Yatras Converge At Isha Foundation Centre Ahead Of Mega Mahashivratri Gathering

Six Adiyogi Rathams complete massive yatras as devotees gear up for Mahashivratri celebrations with Sadhguru guidance.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Six Adiyogi Rathams from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reached the Isha Yoga Center on February 13, just days before the annual Mahashivratri celebrations, marking the culmination of months-long spiritual journeys across South India. The yatras, organised by the Isha Foundation, were aimed at taking the spirit of Mahashivratri to people who could not attend the main event in person.

Rath Yatras Span South India

Five rathams travelled across Tamil Nadu, covering nearly 30,000 kilometres and passing through more than 1,000 towns, villages, and historic Shiva temples. Another ratham undertook a 70-day yatra across Karnataka, covering over 1,000 kilometres through key towns including Mangaluru, Mysuru and Chikkaballapura before joining the others at the centre. The non-motorised chariots carried a seven-foot idol of Adiyogi and were accompanied by devotees who walked alongside, performing chants, prayers and yogic practices.

Devotion Drives Grassroots Mahashivratri Participation

At various stops, local communities, spiritual institutions and devotees welcomed the rathams with traditional offerings such as lamps, flowers and fruits. The yatras also saw participation from groups conducting parallel Shiva pilgrimages, including processions dedicated to the 63 Nayanmars, revered Shaivite saints. The initiative is designed to create wider participation in Mahashivratri celebrations by allowing people to connect with the spiritual movement in their own towns.

Pilgrimage Culminates Ahead Of Mahashivratri

Many participants described the journey as both a physical pilgrimage and a personal spiritual experience. The arrival of the rathams at the centre coincides with preparations for the night-long Mahashivratri festival, which includes meditation, music and spiritual discourses led by Sadhguru. Organisers expect participation from devotees across India and abroad, both at the venue and through live broadcasts. The event is considered one of the largest annual spiritual gatherings organised by the foundation.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did local communities engage with the Rath Yatras?

Local communities, spiritual institutions, and devotees welcomed the rathams with traditional offerings like lamps, flowers, and fruits. This initiative aimed to foster wider participation in Mahashivratri.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Mahashivratri Celebrations
