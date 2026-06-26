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The 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is known as Ashura. For Muslims around the world, it is a day of deep religious significance. While it is associated with important events in Islamic tradition, it is especially remembered for the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE (61 AH).

The sacrifice at Karbala is widely regarded as a symbol of truth, justice, courage, and standing against oppression.

Historical And Religious Significance Of Ashura

Ashura held religious importance even before the events of Karbala. According to Islamic tradition, it is the day on which Hazrat Musa (AS) and the Children of Israel were saved from the tyranny of Pharaoh by the will of Allah. It is narrated that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) observed fasting on this day and encouraged Muslims to fast as well.

However, the events of Karbala in present-day Iraq gave Ashura an even deeper place in Islamic history, particularly as a day of remembrance and reflection.

The Story Of Hazrat Imam Hussain's Martyrdom

The Battle of Karbala was not fought for power or territory. It is remembered as a struggle between justice and oppression.

Imam Hussain's Refusal To Support Yazid

After the death of Muawiyah, Yazid ibn Muawiyah declared himself caliph and sought allegiance from Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Imam Hussain refused, believing that he could not endorse a ruler whose conduct was contrary to the principles of justice and righteousness.

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The Siege Of Karbala

While travelling with his family and companions, Imam Hussain was intercepted by Yazid's forces at Karbala. According to Islamic historical accounts, access to the Euphrates River was blocked, leaving the camp without water for several days despite the harsh desert conditions.

The Tragedy Of Ashura

On the 10th of Muharram, Imam Hussain's small group faced a much larger army. Many of his family members and companions, including his relatives, were killed in battle. Islamic tradition also remembers the death of his infant son, Ali Asghar, during the siege.

Imam Hussain himself was martyred after offering steadfast resistance, an event that has since become one of the defining moments in Islamic history.

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How Ashura Is Observed Today

Muslims across the world observe Ashura in different ways based on their traditions.

Majlis and Mourning: Many Shia Muslims hold religious gatherings (majlis), recite the events of Karbala, and participate in peaceful processions to honour Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Fasting and Prayer: Many Sunni Muslims observe fasting on the 9th and 10th or the 10th and 11th of Muharram, following traditions associated with Ashura.

Charity and Sabeel: In many places, people distribute free drinking water, sherbet, and food in memory of the suffering endured by Imam Hussain and his companions.

The Timeless Message Of Karbala

The events of Karbala continue to inspire millions across generations. Imam Hussain's sacrifice is remembered as a powerful example of standing for truth, justice, and moral conviction even in the face of overwhelming adversity. For this reason, Ashura remains one of the most significant and reflective days in Islamic history.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein