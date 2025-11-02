Explorer
Shafali Verma Enters Elite List With Dhoni, Gambhir After 87 In ODI World Cup Final
Shafali Verma now has the third highest score for India in an ICC World Cup Final (ODI). She made 87 against South Africa in the 2025 edition of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium.
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
