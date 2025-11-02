Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCricketShafali Verma Enters Elite List With Dhoni, Gambhir After 87 In ODI World Cup Final

Shafali Verma Enters Elite List With Dhoni, Gambhir After 87 In ODI World Cup Final

Shafali Verma now has the third highest score for India in an ICC World Cup Final (ODI). She made 87 against South Africa in the 2025 edition of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
The IND vs SA Final was only Shafali Verma's second match at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
She batted aggressively, scoring lots of boundaries early on, and reached her 50 in 49 balls.
Her blazing innings resulted in a 100-run opening-wicket partnership with Smriti Mandhana
After Mandhana's dismissal, she enjoyed another lengthy partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues.
Shafali's wicket fell in the 28th over, when she was on 87 runs.
Gautam Gambhir tops the list with 97 runs in the 2011 ICC World Cup final, followed by MS Dhoni's 91 in the same match
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
Gautam Gambhir Shafali Verma World Cup Final MS Dhoni Shafali Verma Score Shafali Verma World Cup Final World Cup Final Highest Scores Most Runs World Cup Final

