Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCricketSir James Anderson! England’s Legendary Pacer Receives Knighthood At Windsor Castle

Sir James Anderson! England’s Legendary Pacer Receives Knighthood At Windsor Castle

England's former fast bowler, James Anderson, who has picked over 700 Test wickets, was officially knighted at the Windsor Castle on October 28, 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
England's former fast bowler, James Anderson, who has picked over 700 Test wickets, was officially knighted at the Windsor Castle on October 28, 2025.

England's former fast bowler, James Anderson, who has picked over 700 Test wickets, was officially knighted at the Windsor Castle on October 28, 2025.

1/5
Princess Anne conferred James Anderson with his Knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Princess Anne conferred James Anderson with his Knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
2/5
Anderson took 704 wickets in Test cricket, 269 in One Day Internationals, and 18 wicekts in the only 19 T20Is that he played for England.
Anderson took 704 wickets in Test cricket, 269 in One Day Internationals, and 18 wicekts in the only 19 T20Is that he played for England.
3/5
He brought an end to his legendary career of over 20 years in July 2024 at the Lord's cricket ground in London.
He brought an end to his legendary career of over 20 years in July 2024 at the Lord's cricket ground in London.
4/5
Following international retirement, he represented Lancashire in county cricket
Following international retirement, he represented Lancashire in county cricket
5/5
India and England competed in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in the Summer of 2025.
India and England competed in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in the Summer of 2025.
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
James Anderson James Anderson England James Anderson Knighthood Knighthood Ceremony England Cricketer Knighthood England Knighthood James Anderson Knighthood Pics

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
India
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
India
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav gains full Mahagathbandhan support in Sugauli; SP begins PDA Prahari appointments across UP
Farmers’ Yalgaar March in Maharashtra: Protests from Amravati to Nagpur over loan waiver and MSP hike
Encounter in Katni: Murder case accused Akram Khan and Prince Joseph injured and arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Major Anti-Drug Operation in Brazil: 64 Traffickers Killed, Over 80 Arrested in Rio de Janeiro
Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Embed widget