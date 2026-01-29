Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Players With Most Catches In ICC T20 World Cup History

ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Players With Most Catches In ICC T20 World Cup History

ABP Live Sports Stats: Batting and bowling are the two main departments in cricket, but fielding holds significant importance as well, especially in big tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
ABP Live Sports Stats: Batting and bowling are the two main departments in cricket, but fielding holds significant importance as well, especially in big tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

ABP Live Sports Stats: Check out the most consistent catchers in the T20 World Cup

New Zealand is one of the best fielding nations in cricket, and hence, it is no surprise that their veteran player, Martin Guptill is a part of this list. He ranks fifth with 19 catches in 28 matches.
New Zealand is one of the best fielding nations in cricket, and hence, it is no surprise that their veteran player, Martin Guptill is a part of this list. He ranks fifth with 19 catches in 28 matches.
Next up is two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner, Rohit Sharma. He has often been scrutinized for fitness, but is the only Indian not just in the top 5, but the top 10 with 21 catches in 47 matches.
Next up is two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner, Rohit Sharma. He has often been scrutinized for fitness, but is the only Indian not just in the top 5, but the top 10 with 21 catches in 47 matches.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup T20 Records T20 World Cup Stats ABP Live Sports Stats Most Catches T20

