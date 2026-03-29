Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleVijay Varma Birthday Special: 8 Times He Redefined Men's Fashion Effortlessly

Vijay Varma Birthday Special: 8 Times He Redefined Men's Fashion Effortlessly

Explore Vijay Varma’s most stylish looks, from sharp suits to modern ethnic ensembles that showcase his versatile and standout fashion sense.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Explore Vijay Varma’s most stylish looks, from sharp suits to modern ethnic ensembles that showcase his versatile and standout fashion sense.

8 Times Vijay Varma Stole The Spotlight With His Unmatched Fashion Game

1/8
Vijay Varma nails vintage charm in this brown double-breasted suit with a soft blue shirt. The retro-inspired styling and clean tailoring give him a polished, old-school appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ itsvijayvarma)
Vijay Varma nails vintage charm in this brown double-breasted suit with a soft blue shirt. The retro-inspired styling and clean tailoring give him a polished, old-school appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ itsvijayvarma)
2/8
Going experimental, Vijay Varma stuns in this black striped shirt paired with high-waisted wrap-style trousers. The unique silhouette and monochrome tones make this look bold and fashion-forward. (Image Source: Instagram/ itsvijayvarma)
Going experimental, Vijay Varma stuns in this black striped shirt paired with high-waisted wrap-style trousers. The unique silhouette and monochrome tones make this look bold and fashion-forward. (Image Source: Instagram/ itsvijayvarma)
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Men's Fashion Bollywood Fashion Vijay Verma Birthday Special Vijay Verma Fashion Choices

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk | Oral Microbiome And Placental Growth: What Every Expecting Parent Should Know
ABP Live Doc Talk | Oral Microbiome And Placental Growth: What Every Expecting Parent Should Know
Lifestyle
World Piano Day 2026: History, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Day
World Piano Day 2026: History, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Day
Lifestyle
April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget