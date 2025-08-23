Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Ethnic Looks Of Vaani To Style This Festive Season

Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Ethnic Looks Of Vaani To Style This Festive Season

Vaani Kapoor’s ethnic outfits are serving major festive inspiration, from regal sarees in vivid hues to chic anarkalis and chikankari suits, perfect for wedding and festival celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Vaani Kapoor’s ethnic outfits are serving major festive inspiration, from regal sarees in vivid hues to chic anarkalis and chikankari suits, perfect for wedding and festival celebrations.

Elegant Ethnic Looks Of Vaani Kapoor

1/8
Vaani glowed in this champagne-hued anarkali with a flowing design and fine shimmering fabric. The subtle sparkle detailing lent a celebratory touch to the subdued shade. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Vaani glowed in this champagne-hued anarkali with a flowing design and fine shimmering fabric. The subtle sparkle detailing lent a celebratory touch to the subdued shade. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
2/8
Vaani wore this bright scarlet organza saree that was lined with gold embroidery. The ensemble was complemented by a matching blouse adorned with mirrorwork and thread embroidery. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Vaani wore this bright scarlet organza saree that was lined with gold embroidery. The ensemble was complemented by a matching blouse adorned with mirrorwork and thread embroidery. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
3/8
She opted for this navy blue velvet kurta set with sequinned borders, a close neckline, and embroidered cuffs. With a hand-embroidered pant-style salwar and dupatta, the ensemble was a chic festive choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
She opted for this navy blue velvet kurta set with sequinned borders, a close neckline, and embroidered cuffs. With a hand-embroidered pant-style salwar and dupatta, the ensemble was a chic festive choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
4/8
She opted for a baby pink long chikankari suit with a front slit and salwar-style pants. The suit was complete with threadwork details, full sleeves, and a deep neckline. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
She opted for a baby pink long chikankari suit with a front slit and salwar-style pants. The suit was complete with threadwork details, full sleeves, and a deep neckline. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
5/8
Vaani dressed in this beautiful yellow saree with elaborate silver embroidery throughout. It was complemented by a sleeveless matching blouse. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Vaani dressed in this beautiful yellow saree with elaborate silver embroidery throughout. It was complemented by a sleeveless matching blouse. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
6/8
She looked stunning in this saree with beautiful paisley needlework with gota work, kundan, and sequins. The beautiful rich range of colours, including greens, mustard, blue, and maroon, enhanced its festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
She looked stunning in this saree with beautiful paisley needlework with gota work, kundan, and sequins. The beautiful rich range of colours, including greens, mustard, blue, and maroon, enhanced its festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
7/8
Vaani wrapped herself up in this golden Kanjeevaram silk saree, accessorised with an identical sleeveless blouse. The ethnic weave rendered it a classic festival wear outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Vaani wrapped herself up in this golden Kanjeevaram silk saree, accessorised with an identical sleeveless blouse. The ethnic weave rendered it a classic festival wear outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
8/8
She dazzled in this blue saree adorned with crimson floral motifs and mirror work. The saree was accompanied by a strapless ornamented blouse with a sweetheart neckline. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
She dazzled in this blue saree adorned with crimson floral motifs and mirror work. The saree was accompanied by a strapless ornamented blouse with a sweetheart neckline. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Published at : 23 Aug 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaani Kapoor Birthday Saree Looks Ethnic Suits For Festivals Vaani Kapoor Inspired Ethnic Outfits Ethnic Outfit Looks
