Explorer
Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: 8 Ethereal Outfits That Showcase Her Timeless Charm
Celebrate Urmila Matondkar’s birthday with a look at her most ethereal fashion moments, where elegance, confidence, and timeless style take center stage.
Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special
1/8
2/8
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: 8 Ethereal Outfits That Showcase Her Timeless Charm
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Shamita Shetty Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Looks Of Shamita That Define Timeless Elegance
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 8 Most Flawless Fashion Moments That Defined Her Style
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Outfits That Made Him A Modern Style Favourite
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Basant Panchami 2026: Complete Guide To Saraswati Puja, Traditions and Auspicious Practices
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Union Budget 2026: What Is The Halwa Ceremony? Know Its Significance, Tradition And More
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
Advertisement
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: 8 Ethereal Outfits That Showcase Her Timeless Charm
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Shamita Shetty Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Looks Of Shamita That Define Timeless Elegance
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion