Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleUnion Budget 2026: A Look At Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Choices Through The Years

Union Budget 2026: A Look At Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Choices Through The Years

From Mangalgiri to Madhubani, Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget sarees highlight India’s handloom heritage. Here’s a year-wise look at her budget-day style.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
From Mangalgiri to Madhubani, Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget sarees highlight India’s handloom heritage. Here’s a year-wise look at her budget-day style.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Day Sarees

1/8
In 2025, for her eighth Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a white silk saree featuring a golden border and Madhubani artwork. She paired it with a red blouse and minimal accessories, continuing her preference for traditional handloom aesthetics. (Image Source: PTI)
In 2025, for her eighth Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a white silk saree featuring a golden border and Madhubani artwork. She paired it with a red blouse and minimal accessories, continuing her preference for traditional handloom aesthetics. (Image Source: PTI)
2/8
During the 2024 budget session, the Finance Minister chose a white and magenta silk saree highlighted with golden motifs along the border. The combination reflected a balance of simplicity and elegance, consistent with her understated style. (Image Source: PTI)
During the 2024 budget session, the Finance Minister chose a white and magenta silk saree highlighted with golden motifs along the border. The combination reflected a balance of simplicity and elegance, consistent with her understated style. (Image Source: PTI)
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Nirmala Sitharaman Saree India Budget 2026

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget