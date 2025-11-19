Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: Red Ethnic Ensembles That Define Her Glamorous Style

Celebrate Tara Sutaria’s birthday with a look at her most stunning red ethnic outfits. From glamorous sarees to dreamy lehengas, decode her elegant festive style for your next celebration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Tara Sutaria Inspired Red Ethnic Ensembles

Tara exudes royal elegance in this red Banarasi silk saree with detailed gold zari work and a broad ornamental border. The modern strapless blouse adds contrast to the traditional weave, while her choker, kadas, and sleek bun amplify the festive richness. (Image Source: Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Tara’s radiant red saree stands out with its light, fluid drape and delicate lace borders. The embroidered lace-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart neckline adds romance and structure, paired with a neat low bun and gold earrings for a regal ethnic finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ meaganconcessio)
Draped in this classic red Banarasi saree with heavy gold motifs, Tara keeps the look timeless yet striking. The embellished blouse and statement green gemstone jewellery elevate the ensemble, complemented by a neat bun and red bindi for a traditional regal finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Tara elevates monochrome glamour in this solid red saree that shines through its clean, minimalist drape. The highlight is the textured, beaded blouse with a deep neckline, balanced with emerald-diamond jewellery and straight hair for a polished, contemporary ethnic charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ althindia)
In this crimson lehenga with layered, flowy volume and shimmering floral motifs, Tara channels romantic glam. The sculpted, embellished bralette blouse and sheer embroidered dupatta enhance the dreamy vibe, completed with soft curls, berry lips, and sparkling earrings. (Image Source: Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Tara brings a trendy twist to tradition in a drape-saree with hot red and striped accents styled in a dhoti-inspired silhouette. The embroidered sleeveless blouse adds richness, while the bold pleated pallu and minimal accessories make this a chic, youthful festive statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ elanstore.india)
Tara stuns in this berry-red coordinated lehenga featuring a shimmering bralette-style choli with thin straps and a unique choker-style dupatta that drapes like a cape. The satin-flowy skirt adds effortless movement, while minimal accessories and sleek hair keep the look youthful and festive. (Image Source: Instagram/ nari.kesari1)
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Tara Sutaria Birthday Special Tara Sutaria In Red Ethnic Bollywood Actress In Ethnic Red Looks Of Tara Sutaria

