Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Saree Looks To Try This Festive Season

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Saree Looks To Try This Festive Season

Taapsee Pannu’s saree looks are a blend of tradition and modern charm, ideal for the festive season. From florals to mirror work, here’s how to drape in style this season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Taapsee Pannu’s saree looks are a blend of tradition and modern charm, ideal for the festive season. From florals to mirror work, here’s how to drape in style this season.

Saree Looks Inspired By Taapsee Pannu To Try This Festive Season

1/8
Taapsee makes an eye-catching appearance in this rani pink ruffled saree adorned with intricate mirror work. A black waist belt and sleeveless blouse give it a modern twist, ideal for a night of celebration with panache. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
Taapsee makes an eye-catching appearance in this rani pink ruffled saree adorned with intricate mirror work. A black waist belt and sleeveless blouse give it a modern twist, ideal for a night of celebration with panache. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
2/8
The enchanting white saree with dainty pink floral prints exudes fairy-tale-like magic. It's perfect for daytime celebrations, spreading muted charm and poise. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
The enchanting white saree with dainty pink floral prints exudes fairy-tale-like magic. It's perfect for daytime celebrations, spreading muted charm and poise. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
3/8
Clad in this red saree with an elaborately bordered white, Taapsee celebrates festive tradition. The sleeveless blouse and floral hair ornament add a modern yet classic touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
Clad in this red saree with an elaborately bordered white, Taapsee celebrates festive tradition. The sleeveless blouse and floral hair ornament add a modern yet classic touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
4/8
Taapsee infuses life into the season in this green floral-printed saree. A sprig of bright yellow flowers in her hair adds the finishing touches to the freshness of the outfit, ideal for garden pujas or daytime festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
Taapsee infuses life into the season in this green floral-printed saree. A sprig of bright yellow flowers in her hair adds the finishing touches to the freshness of the outfit, ideal for garden pujas or daytime festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
5/8
This pre-stitched pink dhoti saree, worn with a flowy floral short-sleeved blouse, combines comfort with stylish detailing—perfect for contemporary festive celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
This pre-stitched pink dhoti saree, worn with a flowy floral short-sleeved blouse, combines comfort with stylish detailing—perfect for contemporary festive celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
6/8
Classy in this multicoloured print white saree, Taapsee is office-party ready. A delicate necklace and studs provide the perfect amount of glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
Classy in this multicoloured print white saree, Taapsee is office-party ready. A delicate necklace and studs provide the perfect amount of glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
7/8
Taapsee's look in this white and blue floral saree, coupled with oxidised silver accessories, is rooted in simplicity but festive enough to mark a celebration of close quarters. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
Taapsee's look in this white and blue floral saree, coupled with oxidised silver accessories, is rooted in simplicity but festive enough to mark a celebration of close quarters. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
8/8
In this soft pink ombre saree, Taapsee takes her festive fashion to new heights with a rose appliqué strappy blouse. A plunging neckline and sleek detailing provide a contemporary spin to ethnic beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
In this soft pink ombre saree, Taapsee takes her festive fashion to new heights with a rose appliqué strappy blouse. A plunging neckline and sleek detailing provide a contemporary spin to ethnic beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ taapsee)
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taapsee Pannu Birthday Celebrity Saree Styles Bollywood Festive Fashion Taapsee Pannu Saree Looks Saree Trends For Festivals Taapsee Pannu Fashion

Photo Gallery

