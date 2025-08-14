Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleSunidhi Chauhan Birthday 2025 — 8 Bold Looks That Prove She’s A Style Powerhouse

Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday 2025 — 8 Bold Looks That Prove She’s A Style Powerhouse

On her birthday, revisit 8 of Sunidhi Chauhan’s boldest and most stunning fashion moments that prove she’s a true style powerhouse.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
On her birthday, revisit 8 of Sunidhi Chauhan’s boldest and most stunning fashion moments that prove she’s a true style powerhouse.

Sunidhi Chauhan turns heads with bold fashion choices that define her as a true style icon.

1/8
1. Dazzling Black Sequin Mini Dress: Sunidhi Chauhan owned the stage wearing this bold black dress. Featuring shimmering oversized sequins that catch the light with every move, the strappy fit brings a dose of sultry elegance. She paired her look with leather boots and fishnet stockings. This outfit is all about confidence, sparkle, and unapologetic style. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
1. Dazzling Black Sequin Mini Dress: Sunidhi Chauhan owned the stage wearing this bold black dress. Featuring shimmering oversized sequins that catch the light with every move, the strappy fit brings a dose of sultry elegance. She paired her look with leather boots and fishnet stockings. This outfit is all about confidence, sparkle, and unapologetic style. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
2/8
2. ⁠Tulle Skirt And Edgy Boots: Serving pure drama and movement, Sunidhi Chauhan stuns in a high-energy look. She pairs a simple knotted beige tee with a voluminous black tulle skirt that swirls with every step, creating a show-stopping visual effect. The structured waistband adds definition, while knee-high patent boots inject a dose of fierce attitude. This look is the ultimate example of how Sunidhi can transform even a casual top into a high-fashion statement with the right styling. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
2. ⁠Tulle Skirt And Edgy Boots: Serving pure drama and movement, Sunidhi Chauhan stuns in a high-energy look. She pairs a simple knotted beige tee with a voluminous black tulle skirt that swirls with every step, creating a show-stopping visual effect. The structured waistband adds definition, while knee-high patent boots inject a dose of fierce attitude. This look is the ultimate example of how Sunidhi can transform even a casual top into a high-fashion statement with the right styling. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
3/8
3. Regal Red Embroidered Ensemble: Channelling royal elegance with a contemporary twist, Sunidhi Chauhan mesmerises in a rich red embroidered ensemble. The breathtaking look features a statement cropped jacket adorned with intricate gold embroidery, layered over a shimmering gold strapless blouse. Her breathtaking vibe perfectly balanced tradition and glamour. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
3. Regal Red Embroidered Ensemble: Channelling royal elegance with a contemporary twist, Sunidhi Chauhan mesmerises in a rich red embroidered ensemble. The breathtaking look features a statement cropped jacket adorned with intricate gold embroidery, layered over a shimmering gold strapless blouse. Her breathtaking vibe perfectly balanced tradition and glamour. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
4/8
4. Sequin Jersey Dress: Sunidhi Chauhan turns the concert arena into her personal runway in this electrifying sequin jersey dress. Drenched in shimmering green sequins, she channelled a sporty-chic vibe. She paired it with edgy fishnet stockings and statement-making black thigh-high boots that scream rockstar confidence. The fringe detailing adds dynamic movement, making every step and twirl a visual treat. With this fit, the singer proved that her performance outfits can be both comfortable and runway-worthy. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
4. Sequin Jersey Dress: Sunidhi Chauhan turns the concert arena into her personal runway in this electrifying sequin jersey dress. Drenched in shimmering green sequins, she channelled a sporty-chic vibe. She paired it with edgy fishnet stockings and statement-making black thigh-high boots that scream rockstar confidence. The fringe detailing adds dynamic movement, making every step and twirl a visual treat. With this fit, the singer proved that her performance outfits can be both comfortable and runway-worthy. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
5/8
5. Wine-Toned Gown: Bringing a romantic and feminine flair to her style, Sunidhi Chauhan stuns in a dreamy wine-toned gown. The bodice features a flattering sweetheart neckline, while layers of airy tulle cascade gracefully, creating a flowing silhouette. Paired with black ankle boots for an unexpected edge, and styled with statement hoop earrings, this look perfectly blends grace with personality. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
5. Wine-Toned Gown: Bringing a romantic and feminine flair to her style, Sunidhi Chauhan stuns in a dreamy wine-toned gown. The bodice features a flattering sweetheart neckline, while layers of airy tulle cascade gracefully, creating a flowing silhouette. Paired with black ankle boots for an unexpected edge, and styled with statement hoop earrings, this look perfectly blends grace with personality. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
6/8
6. Denim Dress With Fishnets: Edgy, fearless, and unapologetically bold, Sunidhi Chauhan sets the tone in a deconstructed denim dress. The patchwork detailing and raw frayed edges give the outfit a raw, grunge-inspired aesthetic, while the structured fit adds a flattering silhouette. She pairs it with statement fishnet tights and layered wristbands for that ultimate punk vibe. (Image Source: Twitter/@My_VantagePoint)
6. Denim Dress With Fishnets: Edgy, fearless, and unapologetically bold, Sunidhi Chauhan sets the tone in a deconstructed denim dress. The patchwork detailing and raw frayed edges give the outfit a raw, grunge-inspired aesthetic, while the structured fit adds a flattering silhouette. She pairs it with statement fishnet tights and layered wristbands for that ultimate punk vibe. (Image Source: Twitter/@My_VantagePoint)
7/8
7. One-Shoulder Printed Co-ord Set: Sunidhi Chauhan embraces free-spirited glam in this effortlessly cool one-shoulder printed fit. The textured fabric and layered hemline add dimension, while the cropped fit showcases her toned silhouette. She completes the look with ankle boots, adding a dash of western edge. The outfit fuses comfort, style, and movement, making it ideal for her dynamic performances. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
7. One-Shoulder Printed Co-ord Set: Sunidhi Chauhan embraces free-spirited glam in this effortlessly cool one-shoulder printed fit. The textured fabric and layered hemline add dimension, while the cropped fit showcases her toned silhouette. She completes the look with ankle boots, adding a dash of western edge. The outfit fuses comfort, style, and movement, making it ideal for her dynamic performances. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
8/8
8. Flowing Lime Green Halter Dress: Sunidhi Chauhan lit up the stage in a breezy lime green halter dress. Her fit featured a plunging neckline added a sultry edge. The bright hue popped under the concert lights, enhancing the high-energy atmosphere of the night. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
8. Flowing Lime Green Halter Dress: Sunidhi Chauhan lit up the stage in a breezy lime green halter dress. Her fit featured a plunging neckline added a sultry edge. The bright hue popped under the concert lights, enhancing the high-energy atmosphere of the night. (Image Source: Twitter/@SunidhiChauhan5)
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday 2025 Sunidhi Chauhan Fashion Looks Sunidhi Chauhan Style

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, NDRF Teams Rushed To Area
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, Toll Likely To Rise
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Embed widget