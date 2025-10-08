Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Styling Tips: Matching Jewellery With Sarees, Lehengas, And Indo-Western Outfits

Styling Tips: Matching Jewellery With Sarees, Lehengas, And Indo-Western Outfits

Jewellery is the perfect bridge between tradition and modernity in Indo-Western fashion, adding the finishing touch that elevates any festive, wedding, or cocktail look.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Jewellery is the perfect bridge between tradition and modernity in Indo-Western fashion, adding the finishing touch that elevates any festive, wedding, or cocktail look.

Jewellery Styling Tips

1/8
Statement Neckpieces with Fusion Gowns: Fusion gowns, especially those that feature draped silhouettes or elements of a saree, make a great backdrop for a bold neckpiece. Gold chains add depth and contrast, especially when paired with light or flowing fabrics. The big takeaway here is letting the metal shine, bold against soft textures, and structured against movement. (Image Source: freepik)
Statement Neckpieces with Fusion Gowns: Fusion gowns, especially those that feature draped silhouettes or elements of a saree, make a great backdrop for a bold neckpiece. Gold chains add depth and contrast, especially when paired with light or flowing fabrics. The big takeaway here is letting the metal shine, bold against soft textures, and structured against movement. (Image Source: freepik)
2/8
Modern Jhumkas with Palazzo Suits: Palazzo suits blend comfort with elegance, making them ideal for festive or semi-formal events. Pair them with modern jhumkas, such as those featuring dual-tone finishes or minimal designs. These add just the right amount of ethnic charm without overwhelming the contemporary outfit. (Image Source: Pinterest/ zoohaira)
Modern Jhumkas with Palazzo Suits: Palazzo suits blend comfort with elegance, making them ideal for festive or semi-formal events. Pair them with modern jhumkas, such as those featuring dual-tone finishes or minimal designs. These add just the right amount of ethnic charm without overwhelming the contemporary outfit. (Image Source: Pinterest/ zoohaira)
3/8
Delicate Stud Earrings with Pre-Draped Sarees: Pre-stitched or ruffle sarees are sleek and modern. These styles often skip the traditional jewelry zone, so skip the necklace and opt for delicate stud earrings instead. These create a clean, contemporary look while still adding a touch of glam. (Image Source: Canva)
Delicate Stud Earrings with Pre-Draped Sarees: Pre-stitched or ruffle sarees are sleek and modern. These styles often skip the traditional jewelry zone, so skip the necklace and opt for delicate stud earrings instead. These create a clean, contemporary look while still adding a touch of glam. (Image Source: Canva)
4/8
Stacked Bangles with Cape Tops and Skirts: Indo-Western outfits with cape tops or jackets over lehengas or dhoti pants create a regal-meets-boho aesthetic. Enhance this look with stacked bangles in varied textures, such as hammered, twisted, or open-ended designs. This adds rhythm and drama, especially with flowing or flared pieces. (Image Source: Pinterest/ kawaakariin))
Stacked Bangles with Cape Tops and Skirts: Indo-Western outfits with cape tops or jackets over lehengas or dhoti pants create a regal-meets-boho aesthetic. Enhance this look with stacked bangles in varied textures, such as hammered, twisted, or open-ended designs. This adds rhythm and drama, especially with flowing or flared pieces. (Image Source: Pinterest/ kawaakariin))
5/8
Minimal Bracelet with Contemporary Lehengas: Lehengas with crop tops or off-shoulder blouses are common in today’s fusion fashion. To add a hint of royalty, style them with a bracelet, choose a geometric or minimalist design for a more current look. (Image Source: Canva)
Minimal Bracelet with Contemporary Lehengas: Lehengas with crop tops or off-shoulder blouses are common in today’s fusion fashion. To add a hint of royalty, style them with a bracelet, choose a geometric or minimalist design for a more current look. (Image Source: Canva)
6/8
Bold Rings with Shirt-Style Kurtas: Shirt-style kurtas teamed with trousers or cigarette pants are chic, structured, and suit any work or casual occasion. Rather than conventional jewelry, try some oxidized silver rings or chunky finger band. Wear them stacked or alone. They add just the right amount of edge without being fussy. (Image Source: Canva)
Bold Rings with Shirt-Style Kurtas: Shirt-style kurtas teamed with trousers or cigarette pants are chic, structured, and suit any work or casual occasion. Rather than conventional jewelry, try some oxidized silver rings or chunky finger band. Wear them stacked or alone. They add just the right amount of edge without being fussy. (Image Source: Canva)
7/8
Dainty Pendants with Indo-Western Co-ord Sets: Co-ord sets in silk or printed cotton have to be among the most adaptable Indo-Western trends this year. These one- or two-piece matching outfits lend themselves well to fine and small pendants, initials, charms, or symbolic motifs. This minimal look is modern and meaningful. (Image Source: Canva)
Dainty Pendants with Indo-Western Co-ord Sets: Co-ord sets in silk or printed cotton have to be among the most adaptable Indo-Western trends this year. These one- or two-piece matching outfits lend themselves well to fine and small pendants, initials, charms, or symbolic motifs. This minimal look is modern and meaningful. (Image Source: Canva)
8/8
Inputs By: Dishi Somani founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Dishi Somani founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Embed widget