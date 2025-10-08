Explorer
Styling Tips: Matching Jewellery With Sarees, Lehengas, And Indo-Western Outfits
Jewellery is the perfect bridge between tradition and modernity in Indo-Western fashion, adding the finishing touch that elevates any festive, wedding, or cocktail look.
Jewellery Styling Tips
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Kanika Mann Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Suits Inspired By Kanika To Try This Karwa Chauth
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Karwa Chauth 2025: 8 Bollywood-Inspired Green Ethnic Looks To Steal The Spotlight
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Hina Khan Birthday Special: 8 Traditional Looks That Are Perfect For The Festive Season
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
India
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Advertisement
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Kanika Mann Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Suits Inspired By Kanika To Try This Karwa Chauth
Shoba Suri
Opinion