HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleShardiya Navratri Day 4: Yellow Lehenga Inspired By B-Town Divas To Embrace Your Garba Look

Shardiya Navratri Day 4: Yellow Lehenga Inspired By B-Town Divas To Embrace Your Garba Look

Bollywood actresses dazzle in vibrant yellow lehenga looks, serving festive inspiration for Navratri Day 4 celebrations. From mirror work to silk organza, here are ethnic styles to try this season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Yellow Lehenga Inspired By B-Town Divas For Navratri Day 4

Sanya Malhotra’s mustard yellow lehenga with mirror work is perfect for Garba nights. She styled it with a sleek bun, maang tika, and dangling earrings for a graceful ethnic touch. (Image Source: Instgram/ sanyamalhotra_)
Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in this white and yellow silk lehenga-turned half-saree, embellished with beads, sequins, and an embroidered blouse with backless detailing. A richly adorned dupatta with fringe details completed her festive look. (Image Source: Instgram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Sara Ali Khan wore this bright yellow brocade lehenga decorated with marodi, sequins, and gota embroidery. She paired it with a plunging blouse, an organza dupatta with a fuchsia border, and a traditional choker set. (Image Source: Instgram/ saraalikhan95)
Mrunal Thakur’s silk organza lehenga came with the gold embroidered blouse and a dupatta with mirror border. Her look was elevated with a gold choker and statement earrings. (Image Source: Instgram/ mrunalthakur)
Kiara Advani’s yellow lehenga featured intricate embroidery and mirror work, paired with a plunging blouse and dupatta. She completed the ethnic look with dangler earrings, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a red bindi. (Image Source: Instgram/ lakshmilehr)
Kriti Kharbanda radiated in this yellow lehenga paired with a scoop-neck blouse and mesh dupatta with a golden gota border. She added statement earrings, a maang tika, and kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. (Image Source: Instgram/ kriti.kharbanda)
Tara Sutaria looked stunning in this mustard yellow lehenga choli with mirror work on the blouse and silver thread embroidery on the skirt, highlighted with latkan details. (Image Source: Pinterest/ nimishaneha)
Janhvi Kapoor chose this yellow embroidered lehenga set with an organza dupatta and delicate net details. She styled it with contrasting jewellery, showing how to balance tone-on-tone festive outfits. (Image Source: Instgram/ tanghavri)
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Embed widget