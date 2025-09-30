Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleShardiya Navratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses Inspired Pink Ethnic Outfits For Ashtami Puja

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Bollywood Actresses Inspired Pink Ethnic Outfits For Ashtami Puja

Celebrate Navratri Ashtami in pink, see how Bollywood divas style soft blush to vibrant fuchsia shades for festive elegance and inspiration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Celebrate Navratri Ashtami in pink, see how Bollywood divas style soft blush to vibrant fuchsia shades for festive elegance and inspiration.

Bollywood Actresses Inspired Pink Ethnic Outfits For Ashtami Puja

1/8
Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha showcases an eclectic style in a light baby pink Indian attire. Her simple jhumkas compliment the outfit with it’s detailed work. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha showcases an eclectic style in a light baby pink Indian attire. Her simple jhumkas compliment the outfit with it’s detailed work. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
2/8
Neha Dhupia: Neha Dhupia looks absolutely stunning in a bright pink or Rani colour Shade. The rich fabric drapes beautifully, showcasing a sophisticated elegance. With her hair pulled back and striking earrings, she embodies grace and traditional charm, making this a perfect look for an evening Navratri event. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Neha Dhupia: Neha Dhupia looks absolutely stunning in a bright pink or Rani colour Shade. The rich fabric drapes beautifully, showcasing a sophisticated elegance. With her hair pulled back and striking earrings, she embodies grace and traditional charm, making this a perfect look for an evening Navratri event. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
3/8
Shweta Tripathi: Shweta Tripathi opts for a richer, deeper shade of pink in a traditional outfit adorned with intricate golden embroidery and sequin work. The detailing on her kurta and dupatta adds a lavish touch, while the subtle hair accessory completes her look with a regal yet understated flair, perfect for a grand festive gathering. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Shweta Tripathi: Shweta Tripathi opts for a richer, deeper shade of pink in a traditional outfit adorned with intricate golden embroidery and sequin work. The detailing on her kurta and dupatta adds a lavish touch, while the subtle hair accessory completes her look with a regal yet understated flair, perfect for a grand festive gathering. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
4/8
Kritika Kamra: Kritika Kamra radiates glamour in a deep pink lehenga choli. The choli features intricate embellishments and a flattering V-neckline, while the lehenga skirt boasts rich embroidery and a beautiful flare. Her flowing dupatta and elegant styling make this a perfect choice for grand Navratri celebrations and dancing the night away. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Kritika Kamra: Kritika Kamra radiates glamour in a deep pink lehenga choli. The choli features intricate embellishments and a flattering V-neckline, while the lehenga skirt boasts rich embroidery and a beautiful flare. Her flowing dupatta and elegant styling make this a perfect choice for grand Navratri celebrations and dancing the night away. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
5/8
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia exudes delicate beauty in a lovely baby pink gharara set. The sheer dupatta and gold borders add a touch of sparkle without overpowering the soft hue. Her elegant posture and minimalist accessories highlight the serene charm of this outfit, making it ideal for daytime celebrations or puja ceremonies. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia exudes delicate beauty in a lovely baby pink gharara set. The sheer dupatta and gold borders add a touch of sparkle without overpowering the soft hue. Her elegant posture and minimalist accessories highlight the serene charm of this outfit, making it ideal for daytime celebrations or puja ceremonies. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
6/8
Tanya Maniktala: Tanya Maniktala embraces a playful and traditional look in a bright pink bandhani print ensemble. The simple yet striking pattern, combined with her braided hair adorned with flowers, gives a fresh and youthful vibe. This comfortable yet stylish outfit is perfect for garba nights or casual festive get-togethers. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Tanya Maniktala: Tanya Maniktala embraces a playful and traditional look in a bright pink bandhani print ensemble. The simple yet striking pattern, combined with her braided hair adorned with flowers, gives a fresh and youthful vibe. This comfortable yet stylish outfit is perfect for garba nights or casual festive get-togethers. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
7/8
Saiyami Kher: Saiyami Kher makes a strong fashion statement in a bold, bright pink pantsuit. The unique knotted detail on the blazer adds an avant-garde touch, while her metallic heels complete the sophisticated and edgy look. This ensemble is perfect for those who want to stand out with a modern, powerful, and vibrant style during the festivities. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Saiyami Kher: Saiyami Kher makes a strong fashion statement in a bold, bright pink pantsuit. The unique knotted detail on the blazer adds an avant-garde touch, while her metallic heels complete the sophisticated and edgy look. This ensemble is perfect for those who want to stand out with a modern, powerful, and vibrant style during the festivities. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
8/8
Saiee Manjrekar: Saiee Manjrekar presents a contemporary take on festive wear with a vibrant magenta crop top and flowing skirt, paired with a stunning embroidered jacket. The jacket features exquisite bird motifs and intricate threadwork in contrasting colors, offering a chic and stylish option for those looking to blend tradition with modern aesthetics during Navratri. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Saiee Manjrekar: Saiee Manjrekar presents a contemporary take on festive wear with a vibrant magenta crop top and flowing skirt, paired with a stunning embroidered jacket. The jacket features exquisite bird motifs and intricate threadwork in contrasting colors, offering a chic and stylish option for those looking to blend tradition with modern aesthetics during Navratri. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Looks Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ethnic Look Ideas Pink Ethnic Outfit Ideas Ashtami Puja Looks

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Embed widget