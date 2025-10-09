Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sayani Gupta Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Saree Looks To Inspire Your Karwa Chauth Wardrobe

Sayani Gupta Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Saree Looks To Inspire Your Karwa Chauth Wardrobe

Take inspiration from Sayani Gupta’s most elegant saree looks, from silk and Banarasi to tissue drapes, perfect for adding grace and festive charm to your Karwa Chauth style.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Take inspiration from Sayani Gupta’s most elegant saree looks, from silk and Banarasi to tissue drapes, perfect for adding grace and festive charm to your Karwa Chauth style.

Sayani Gupta Saree Looks For Karwa Chauth

1/8
Sayani’s pink silk saree with golden borders captures the festive essence of Karwa Chauth beautifully. The saree’s lustrous finish and rich tone combine traditional charm with vibrant energy. It’s a classic pick for those who wish to embrace elegance with a hint of glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
Sayani's pink silk saree with golden borders captures the festive essence of Karwa Chauth beautifully. The saree's lustrous finish and rich tone combine traditional charm with vibrant energy. It's a classic pick for those who wish to embrace elegance with a hint of glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
2/8
In this simple brown Banarasi silk saree, Sayani Gupta proves that minimalism can be striking. She paired it with chunky green jewellery that added a bold contrast, this look is perfect for those who adore understated sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
In this simple brown Banarasi silk saree, Sayani Gupta proves that minimalism can be striking. She paired it with chunky green jewellery that added a bold contrast, this look is perfect for those who adore understated sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
3/8
Sayani looks radiant in this pink saree featuring striking red borders, a combination that reflects both passion and tradition. The vibrant hues make it a standout choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations. The look perfectly balances festive charm with subtle elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
Sayani looks radiant in this pink saree featuring striking red borders, a combination that reflects both passion and tradition. The vibrant hues make it a standout choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations. The look perfectly balances festive charm with subtle elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
4/8
Sayani Gupta exudes grace in this baby pink handloom saree with a golden border, a perfect blend of simplicity and elegance for Karwa Chauth. The soft hue radiates charm, while the white printed blouse adds a modern balance to her festive look. It’s a timeless drape ideal for a serene and graceful celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
Sayani Gupta exudes grace in this baby pink handloom saree with a golden border, a perfect blend of simplicity and elegance for Karwa Chauth. The soft hue radiates charm, while the white printed blouse adds a modern balance to her festive look. It's a timeless drape ideal for a serene and graceful celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
5/8
Sayani Gupta’s beige tissue silk saree paired with a maroon blouse is the definition of traditional beauty. She accessorised with golden jhumkas and fresh flowers in her hair, adding a soft, festive touch. The red lipstick and subtle makeup enhanced her graceful Karwa Chauth appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
Sayani Gupta's beige tissue silk saree paired with a maroon blouse is the definition of traditional beauty. She accessorised with golden jhumkas and fresh flowers in her hair, adding a soft, festive touch. The red lipstick and subtle makeup enhanced her graceful Karwa Chauth appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
6/8
Sayani’s wine satin chiffon saree with blue mirrorwork border is pure glamour. The plunging sweetheart neckline of her pink mirrorwork blouse adds a modern twist, while the oxidised choker and statement ring complete the festive vibe. This look is perfect for those who love a bold yet traditional statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
Sayani's wine satin chiffon saree with blue mirrorwork border is pure glamour. The plunging sweetheart neckline of her pink mirrorwork blouse adds a modern twist, while the oxidised choker and statement ring complete the festive vibe. This look is perfect for those who love a bold yet traditional statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
7/8
Sayani stuns in this deep purple saree paired with a full-sleeved golden blouse, a combination that oozes regal charm. Her neatly tied bun and heavy necklace bring a touch of sophistication. This ensemble is ideal for a Karwa Chauth evening filled with elegance and devotion. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
Sayani stuns in this deep purple saree paired with a full-sleeved golden blouse, a combination that oozes regal charm. Her neatly tied bun and heavy necklace bring a touch of sophistication. This ensemble is ideal for a Karwa Chauth evening filled with elegance and devotion. (Image Source: Instagram/ sayanigupta)
8/8
Sayani Gupta radiates grace in this bottle green Banarasi saree featuring dark golden border and delicate floral motifs. The full-sleeved velvet blouse with a plunging neckline adds a modern flair to the traditional drape. This look is perfect for those who want to embrace festive opulence with a contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/ colorosoweaves)
Sayani Gupta radiates grace in this bottle green Banarasi saree featuring dark golden border and delicate floral motifs. The full-sleeved velvet blouse with a plunging neckline adds a modern flair to the traditional drape. This look is perfect for those who want to embrace festive opulence with a contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/ colorosoweaves)
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

