Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleRashmika Mandanna’s Saree Looks Perfect For A Graceful Raksha Bandhan

Rashmika Mandanna’s Saree Looks Perfect For A Graceful Raksha Bandhan

Rashmika Mandanna’s saree looks serve as the perfect inspiration for your Raksha Bandhan attire, from soft blush tones to festive silks, these styles blend tradition and elegance effortlessly.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna’s saree looks serve as the perfect inspiration for your Raksha Bandhan attire, from soft blush tones to festive silks, these styles blend tradition and elegance effortlessly.

Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Saree Looks

1/8
Rashmika looked stunning in this blush pink georgette saree that has mirror and sequin embroidery on it. This is just the perfect pick for Raksha Bandhan, as the look is carefully balanced between mild sparkle and festive appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika looked stunning in this blush pink georgette saree that has mirror and sequin embroidery on it. This is just the perfect pick for Raksha Bandhan, as the look is carefully balanced between mild sparkle and festive appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
2/8
Rashmika embodied soft elegance in this blush-hued saree with thin threadwork, beads, and sequins on it. With its light and romantic feel, this is best for a light but festive celebration at home. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika embodied soft elegance in this blush-hued saree with thin threadwork, beads, and sequins on it. With its light and romantic feel, this is best for a light but festive celebration at home. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
3/8
Her grey-beige saree with subtle work and slender border is an elegant choice for those who adore soft glam. This soft colour is perfect for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Her grey-beige saree with subtle work and slender border is an elegant choice for those who adore soft glam. This soft colour is perfect for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
4/8
Rashmika's sunflower yellow satin saree brings a splash of sunny cheerfulness. Its bright colour is just perfect for infusing your Raksha Bandhan outfit with a dose of vibrancy. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika's sunflower yellow satin saree brings a splash of sunny cheerfulness. Its bright colour is just perfect for infusing your Raksha Bandhan outfit with a dose of vibrancy. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
5/8
She dazzled in this dark green saree with golden floral embroidery. The heavy colour provides a celebratory, kingly finish, ideal for classic family occasions. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
She dazzled in this dark green saree with golden floral embroidery. The heavy colour provides a celebratory, kingly finish, ideal for classic family occasions. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
6/8
This coral chiffon saree with a cherry pink blouse is a fun yet sophisticated look. Its light drape and shine provide a flowy yet classy Raksha Bandhan choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
This coral chiffon saree with a cherry pink blouse is a fun yet sophisticated look. Its light drape and shine provide a flowy yet classy Raksha Bandhan choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
7/8
Her rich maroon sheer saree is eternally beautiful. This look is perfect if you are aiming for something festive and bold with a hint of traditional opulence. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Her rich maroon sheer saree is eternally beautiful. This look is perfect if you are aiming for something festive and bold with a hint of traditional opulence. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
8/8
Rashmika's yellow and orange Banarasi saree sparkles with festive vibes. The traditional patterns and gold embroidery make it a timeless choice for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika's yellow and orange Banarasi saree sparkles with festive vibes. The traditional patterns and gold embroidery make it a timeless choice for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Festive Saree Looks Rashmika Mandanna Saree Looks Raksha Bandhan 2025 Saree Inspiration For Rakhi Rashmika Mandanna Fashion

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget