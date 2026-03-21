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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleRani Mukherjee Birthday Feature: Her Most Stunning Saree Styles You’ll Want To Recreate

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Feature: Her Most Stunning Saree Styles You’ll Want To Recreate

Discover elegant saree styles that blend tradition with modern charm, offering perfect inspiration for festive dressing and timeless ethnic fashion.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Discover elegant saree styles that blend tradition with modern charm, offering perfect inspiration for festive dressing and timeless ethnic fashion.

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Feature

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Rani Mukherjee brings timeless charm in this navy-blue saree with gold polka motifs and vibrant contrasting borders. Subtle jewelry and soft makeup balance the rich, festive vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranimukherjeeeofficial)
Rani Mukherjee brings timeless charm in this navy-blue saree with gold polka motifs and vibrant contrasting borders. Subtle jewelry and soft makeup balance the rich, festive vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranimukherjeeeofficial)
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In this mint-green Banarasi saree with delicate gold motifs, Rani mukherjee embraces traditional charm. A bold bindi, sindoor, and gold jewelry give this look a graceful Bengali touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranimukherjeeeofficial)
In this mint-green Banarasi saree with delicate gold motifs, Rani mukherjee embraces traditional charm. A bold bindi, sindoor, and gold jewelry give this look a graceful Bengali touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranimukherjeeeofficial)
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Saree Inspiration Celebrity Saree Looks Bollywood Ethnic Looks Traditional Saree Styles Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special

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