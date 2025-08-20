Randeep Hooda's Birthday: 8 Recent Fashion Statements Of Randeep That Define His Style

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Randeep Hooda’s birthday, have a look at his recent fashion statements that perfectly capture his smart, chic, and versatile style.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Randeep Hooda's Birthday

1/8
Dressed to Express: In a simple black shirt with the caption “Not just dressed to impress. Dressed to express,” Randeep summed up his philosophy: style is an extension of self-expression, not just surface-level glam. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Dressed to Express: In a simple black shirt with the caption “Not just dressed to impress. Dressed to express,” Randeep summed up his philosophy: style is an extension of self-expression, not just surface-level glam. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
2/8
Textured All-Black Glam: Randeep rocks an intricately textured black suit layered over a wavy patterned shirt. The deep neckline, statement rings, and moody vibe make this an unforgettable red-carpet-ready moment, classic Randeep Hooda charm with a modern edge. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Textured All-Black Glam: Randeep rocks an intricately textured black suit layered over a wavy patterned shirt. The deep neckline, statement rings, and moody vibe make this an unforgettable red-carpet-ready moment, classic Randeep Hooda charm with a modern edge. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
3/8
Pinstripe Power: Spotted in a bold Blue pinstripe suit, styled with a muted shirt and sleek loafers, he brings back vintage power dressing with a contemporary twist. Standing against his luxury car, the look radiates authority and charisma. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Pinstripe Power: Spotted in a bold Blue pinstripe suit, styled with a muted shirt and sleek loafers, he brings back vintage power dressing with a contemporary twist. Standing against his luxury car, the look radiates authority and charisma. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
4/8
Ivory Sophistication: In a cream suit layered with a linen shirt, Randeep shows how minimal tones can speak volumes. The pocket square adds a refined touch, while the open collar keeps it relaxed and modern. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Ivory Sophistication: In a cream suit layered with a linen shirt, Randeep shows how minimal tones can speak volumes. The pocket square adds a refined touch, while the open collar keeps it relaxed and modern. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
5/8
Indo-Western Edge: A black asymmetrical coat with an Indian silhouette showcased his ability to fuse cultural heritage with global style. Randeep knows how to make fusion fashion look effortlessly cool. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Indo-Western Edge: A black asymmetrical coat with an Indian silhouette showcased his ability to fuse cultural heritage with global style. Randeep knows how to make fusion fashion look effortlessly cool. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
6/8
The Leather Luxe Look: A black leather jacket thrown casually over a white tee with fitted black denims, this classic pairing gets elevated by his confident stance and dark sunglasses. Effortless, sharp, and undeniably masculine. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
The Leather Luxe Look: A black leather jacket thrown casually over a white tee with fitted black denims, this classic pairing gets elevated by his confident stance and dark sunglasses. Effortless, sharp, and undeniably masculine. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
7/8
Runway Royalty: On the ramp for Michael Cinco, Randeep walked in an embroidered couture ensemble with regal detailing. It wasn’t just fashio, it was theatre, and he owned it. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Runway Royalty: On the ramp for Michael Cinco, Randeep walked in an embroidered couture ensemble with regal detailing. It wasn’t just fashio, it was theatre, and he owned it. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
8/8
Classy Casual Look: Randeep Hooda nails the smart-casual vibe in this camel overshirt jacket layered over a black tee and fitted jeans, paired with tan suede sneakers. His look strikes the right balance of elegance and ease, with a wristwatch adding the perfect finishing touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ randeephooda)
Classy Casual Look: Randeep Hooda nails the smart-casual vibe in this camel overshirt jacket layered over a black tee and fitted jeans, paired with tan suede sneakers. His look strikes the right balance of elegance and ease, with a wristwatch adding the perfect finishing touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ randeephooda)
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Randeep Hooda's Birthday Fashion Statements Of Randeep Hooda Readeep Hooda Fashion Readeep Hooda Outfits Readeep Hooda Latest Looks Readeep Hooda Latest Fashion Trends
Photo Gallery

