Raksha Bandhan 2025 — 8 Looks Inspired By Shanaya Kapoor To Elevate Your Celebrations

1. Tie-Dye Saree: Shanaya Kapoor’s vibrant yellow and aqua tie-dye saree is a refreshing pick for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The saree stood out for its breezy fabric and splash of cool aqua tones over a yellow base. To make this look extra striking, the actress paired it with a heavily embellished blouse with mirror work that added glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
2. Timeless Teal Saree: For those who love an evergreen ethnic vibe, Shanaya Kapoor’s teal saree is the perfect pick for this festive celebration. Draped gracefully, this simple yet striking saree allowed the rich teal hue to take the centre stage while the delicate gold edging added a festive finish. The sequin golden blouse elevated the look, adding sparkle to the ethnic fit. This saree served as the outfit that felt regal without being too loud. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
3. Pastel Perfection: This easy, breezy, and elegant pastel pink kurta set worn by Shanaya Kapoor is a masterclass in minimal ethnic style. This relaxed cotton kurta, adorned with delicate white embroidery, exuded a homely yet chic vibe perfect for intimate festive celebrations. The soothing pastel tone and comfortable silhouette made this fit perfect for sisters who prefer effortless dressing. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
4. Minimalistic Ivory Saree: If your style leans towards understated sophistication, Shanaya Kapoor’s ivory saree look is the pure inspiration. This flowing and soft white saree, with subtle shimmer border maintained a minimal yet impactful vibe. The scrappy and sequinned blouse added a contemporary spin to the drape. This monochrome look is ideal if you’re looking forward to embrace simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
5. Vibrant Red Floral Lehenga: For Raksha Bandhan 2025, Shanaya Kapoor proved that festive dressing can be playful. Featuring a bold floral print with a plunging neckline and a unique cut-out silhouette, this look gave an Indo-fusion twist to traditional celebrations. Perfect for sisters who love experimenting with festive looks, this outfit is an ideal pick for Rakhi family gathering. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
6. Dual Toned Sequin Saree: If you want to go all-out glam this Raksha Bandhan 2025, Shanaya Kapoor’s dazzling aqua saree is the ultimate inspiration. This sequin drenched drape has gradient aqua tones. The structured pallu and clean drape added sophistication. This look blended contemporary Bollywood glamour with classic ethnic appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
7. Dusty Rose Anarkali Suit: Steeped in regal charm, Shanaya Kapoor’s dusty rose Anarkali feels like a dream come true. The full-sleeved, floor-length silhouette featured intricate hand embroidery and subtle shimmer, making it the perfect blend of tradition and sophistication. Paired with a heavy dupatta, the outfit radiated a timeless old-world charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/smrutirekhadas301)
8. Beige Suit With Embroidered Dupatta: This outfit of Shanaya Kapoor perfectly balanced grace and freshness. The soft beige suit paired with a sheer organza dupatta reflected understated festive fashion. The dupatta had intricately embroidered yellow floral motifs that elevated the look. The muted base allowed the vibrant embroidery to pop. Ideal for Rakhi 2025, this fit gave the actress a youthful and radiant appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
Published at : 30 Jul 2025 04:29 PM (IST)