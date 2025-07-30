Raksha Bandhan 2025 — 8 Looks Inspired By Shanaya Kapoor To Elevate Your Celebrations

2. ⁠Timeless Teal Saree: For those who love an evergreen ethnic vibe, Shanaya Kapoor’s teal saree is the perfect pick for this festive celebration. Draped gracefully, this simple yet striking saree allowed the rich teal hue to take the centre stage while the delicate gold edging added a festive finish. The sequin golden blouse elevated the look, adding sparkle to the ethnic fit. This saree served as the outfit that felt regal without being too loud. (Image Source: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)