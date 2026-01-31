Explorer
Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 8 Most Flawless Fashion Moments That Defined Her Style
A curated look at the actress’s most flawless fashion moments, from timeless ethnic ensembles to elegant modern silhouettes that define her iconic style.
From classic sarees to chic contemporary outfits, a look at the actress’s most flawless fashion moments over the years.
1/8
2/8
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 8 Most Flawless Fashion Moments That Defined Her Style
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Outfits That Made Him A Modern Style Favourite
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Basant Panchami 2026: Complete Guide To Saraswati Puja, Traditions and Auspicious Practices
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Union Budget 2026: What Is The Halwa Ceremony? Know Its Significance, Tradition And More
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Union Budget 2026: A Look At Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Choices Through The Years
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
US Justice Department Releases Over 3 Million Pages In Fresh Epstein Files Dump
World
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
News
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion