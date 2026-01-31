Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestylePreity Zinta Birthday Special: 8 Most Flawless Fashion Moments That Defined Her Style

Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 8 Most Flawless Fashion Moments That Defined Her Style

A curated look at the actress’s most flawless fashion moments, from timeless ethnic ensembles to elegant modern silhouettes that define her iconic style.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
A curated look at the actress’s most flawless fashion moments, from timeless ethnic ensembles to elegant modern silhouettes that define her iconic style.

From classic sarees to chic contemporary outfits, a look at the actress’s most flawless fashion moments over the years.

1/8
1. Floral Maxi Dress: The actor opts for a body-hugging floral maxi dress that blends elegance with quiet confidence. The silhouette skims her frame perfectly, highlighting clean lines while allowing the vibrant floral print to do all the talking. What truly elevates this look is its effortless balance between comfort and couture. The sleeveless cut and flowing hem lend a relaxed, modern vibe, while the fitted bodice adds structure and polish. Perfectly suited for intimate soirées, fashion shoots, or upscale evenings, this outfit showcases why Preity Zinta continues to be a style icon years after her debut. (Image Source: Instagram/@realpz)
1. Floral Maxi Dress: The actor opts for a body-hugging floral maxi dress that blends elegance with quiet confidence. The silhouette skims her frame perfectly, highlighting clean lines while allowing the vibrant floral print to do all the talking. What truly elevates this look is its effortless balance between comfort and couture. The sleeveless cut and flowing hem lend a relaxed, modern vibe, while the fitted bodice adds structure and polish. Perfectly suited for intimate soirées, fashion shoots, or upscale evenings, this outfit showcases why Preity Zinta continues to be a style icon years after her debut. (Image Source: Instagram/@realpz)
2/8
2. Bold Statement In A Gold Embellished Lehenga Set: Preity Zinta turns up the glamour quotient with this striking gold-toned lehenga ensemble that perfectly blends classic Indian craftsmanship with a modern, confident edge. The actor opts for a heavily embroidered lehenga skirt, detailed with intricate floral motifs that shimmer subtly under soft lighting. The rich gold palette adds a regal touch, making the outfit instantly eye-catching without appearing overpowering. The look is elevated further with a structured, sleeveless blouse featuring fine embellishments and a sharp neckline. The fitted silhouette highlights her frame beautifully, striking the right balance between elegance and boldness. The high-waisted lehenga creates a flattering, elongated silhouette, while the cropped blouse adds a contemporary touch that feels fashion-forward. (Image Source: Instagram/@realpz)
2. Bold Statement In A Gold Embellished Lehenga Set: Preity Zinta turns up the glamour quotient with this striking gold-toned lehenga ensemble that perfectly blends classic Indian craftsmanship with a modern, confident edge. The actor opts for a heavily embroidered lehenga skirt, detailed with intricate floral motifs that shimmer subtly under soft lighting. The rich gold palette adds a regal touch, making the outfit instantly eye-catching without appearing overpowering. The look is elevated further with a structured, sleeveless blouse featuring fine embellishments and a sharp neckline. The fitted silhouette highlights her frame beautifully, striking the right balance between elegance and boldness. The high-waisted lehenga creates a flattering, elongated silhouette, while the cropped blouse adds a contemporary touch that feels fashion-forward. (Image Source: Instagram/@realpz)
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Fashion Preity Zinta Birthday Special Preity Zinta Fashion Moments

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
US Justice Department Releases Over 3 Million Pages In Fresh Epstein Files Dump
US Justice Department Releases Over 3 Million Pages In Fresh Epstein Files Dump
World
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
News
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget