Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestylePoonam Dhillon's 64th Birthday: 6 Glamorous Looks From Her Iconic Movies

Poonam Dhillon's 64th Birthday: 6 Glamorous Looks From Her Iconic Movies

A look at six timeless on-screen styles that highlight elegance, charm, and fashion moments that continue to inspire generations.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
A look at six timeless on-screen styles that highlight elegance, charm, and fashion moments that continue to inspire generations.

Poonam Dhillon's 64th Birthday

1/6
Saaya – Classic Dark Elegance: From the movie 'Saaya', she embraces a more intense look with a black embroidered kurta featuring rich floral detailing. Sleek hair, sindoor, a bindi, and bold kohl eyes add depth to this striking, traditional aesthetic.
Saaya – Classic Dark Elegance: From the movie 'Saaya', she embraces a more intense look with a black embroidered kurta featuring rich floral detailing. Sleek hair, sindoor, a bindi, and bold kohl eyes add depth to this striking, traditional aesthetic.
2/6
Yeh Vaada Raha – Breezy Romantic Style: Poonam Dhillon looks effortlessly charming in the movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha', wearing a turquoise salwar-kameez with delicate motifs. Soft makeup, loose hair, and subtle jewellery bring out her youthful, girl-next-door vibe.
Yeh Vaada Raha – Breezy Romantic Style: Poonam Dhillon looks effortlessly charming in the movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha', wearing a turquoise salwar-kameez with delicate motifs. Soft makeup, loose hair, and subtle jewellery bring out her youthful, girl-next-door vibe.
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Poonam Dhillon's 64th Birthday Poonam Dhillon Birthday Special Poonam Dhillon's Movies Looks Poonam Dhillon's Ethnic Looks

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Saturday Puja Rituals: Essential Guidelines Women Must Follow To Reduce Lord Shani’s Negative Effects
Saturday Puja Rituals: Essential Guidelines Women Must Follow To Reduce Lord Shani’s Negative Effects
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: How Sedentary Lifestyles Are Quietly Impacting Liver Health? Expert Explains
ABP Live Doc Talk: How Sedentary Lifestyles Are Quietly Impacting Liver Health? Expert Explains
Lifestyle
World Heritage Day 2026: 3 Iconic UNESCO Sites In Delhi You Must Visit Today
World Heritage Day 2026: 3 Iconic UNESCO Sites In Delhi You Must Visit Today
Lifestyle
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Do This At Home Before Lakshmi Puja For Prosperity
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Do This At Home Before Lakshmi Puja For Prosperity
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Politics: Opposition Leaders Hold High-Level Meeting at Kharge’s Office
Breaking News: U.S.–Iran Talks Intensify Over Nuclear and Hormuz Strait Dispute
US Claims: Donald Trump Pushes Uranium Extraction Narrative
Global crisis: Iran Sets Four Strict Rules for Maritime Passage
Breaking News: Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level CCS Meeting

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget