Explorer
Poonam Dhillon's 64th Birthday: 6 Glamorous Looks From Her Iconic Movies
A look at six timeless on-screen styles that highlight elegance, charm, and fashion moments that continue to inspire generations.
Poonam Dhillon's 64th Birthday
1/6
2/6
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
9 Photos
Rekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs
Lifestyle
7 Photos
Lara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam
Lifestyle
9 Photos
From Casual Cool To Chic Comfort: Bollywood Stars Spotted In Stylish Airport Looks
Lifestyle
6 Photos
From Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Birthday Feature: Rashmika Mandanna’s Most Glamorous Looks That Redefine Modern Diva Style
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
Saturday Puja Rituals: Essential Guidelines Women Must Follow To Reduce Lord Shani’s Negative Effects
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: How Sedentary Lifestyles Are Quietly Impacting Liver Health? Expert Explains
Lifestyle
World Heritage Day 2026: 3 Iconic UNESCO Sites In Delhi You Must Visit Today
Lifestyle
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Do This At Home Before Lakshmi Puja For Prosperity
Advertisement
Lifestyle
9 Photos
Rekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion