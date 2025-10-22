Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Parineeti Chopra's Birthday: 8 Stunning Ethnic Looks Of Parineeti To Try

Parineeti Chopra's Birthday: 8 Stunning Ethnic Looks Of Parineeti To Try

Get inspired by Parineeti Chopra’s stunning saree and ethnic looks perfect for festive occasions, wedding functions, and celebratory events.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Get inspired by Parineeti Chopra’s stunning saree and ethnic looks perfect for festive occasions, wedding functions, and celebratory events.

Parineeti Chopra's Inspired Ethnic Looks

1/8
Parineeti Chopra looked ethereal in this ivory and grey embroidered lehenga. The intricate embroidery and subtle colour palette made it perfect for festive occasions. Paired with a polki choker set, smokey eyes, and sleek straight hair, this look exudes timeless elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra looked ethereal in this ivory and grey embroidered lehenga. The intricate embroidery and subtle colour palette made it perfect for festive occasions. Paired with a polki choker set, smokey eyes, and sleek straight hair, this look exudes timeless elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
2/8
In this serene blue saree, Parineeti embraced understated sophistication. The saree featured minimal detailing, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Diamond earrings and a delicate ring elevated the look, while slick-back hair, smokey eyes, and nude lips added a modern festive touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
In this serene blue saree, Parineeti embraced understated sophistication. The saree featured minimal detailing, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Diamond earrings and a delicate ring elevated the look, while slick-back hair, smokey eyes, and nude lips added a modern festive touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
3/8
This yellow monochrome ensemble made Parineeti shine effortlessly. The flared kurta with golden borders paired with a vibrant striped dupatta added playful charm and a pop of colour. Ideal for wedding festivities, the outfit balances tradition with contemporary style. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
This yellow monochrome ensemble made Parineeti shine effortlessly. The flared kurta with golden borders paired with a vibrant striped dupatta added playful charm and a pop of colour. Ideal for wedding festivities, the outfit balances tradition with contemporary style. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
4/8
Parineeti’s black high-neck Anarkali-style suit combined modern silhouettes with traditional grace. The full-length drape and delicate detailing make it an exquisite choice for evening weddings and festive gatherings. Paired with minimal accessories, it radiates sophisticated charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
Parineeti’s black high-neck Anarkali-style suit combined modern silhouettes with traditional grace. The full-length drape and delicate detailing make it an exquisite choice for evening weddings and festive gatherings. Paired with minimal accessories, it radiates sophisticated charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
5/8
In this blush pink zarzodi sequin-embroidered suit set, Parineeti showcased meticulous craftsmanship. The sheer chiffon dupatta and monochromatic styling added a romantic elegance, perfect for wedding receptions or festive celebrations. Every detail from the embroidery to the accessories harmonised beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
In this blush pink zarzodi sequin-embroidered suit set, Parineeti showcased meticulous craftsmanship. The sheer chiffon dupatta and monochromatic styling added a romantic elegance, perfect for wedding receptions or festive celebrations. Every detail from the embroidery to the accessories harmonised beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
6/8
Parineeti dazzled in this blue sharara set adorned with silver gota work. The Rajasthani-inspired dupatta added traditional flair, making this look ideal for festive gatherings or mehendi ceremonies. The combination of bold color and ethnic detailing created a chic, desi vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
Parineeti dazzled in this blue sharara set adorned with silver gota work. The Rajasthani-inspired dupatta added traditional flair, making this look ideal for festive gatherings or mehendi ceremonies. The combination of bold color and ethnic detailing created a chic, desi vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
7/8
Parineeti embraced elegance in this black embroidered Anarkali. Delicate handwork and fluid drapes highlighted the craftsmanship, while open hair and statement black earrings completed the graceful festive look. Perfect for evening functions or wedding receptions. (Image Source: Instagram/ dinky_nirh)
Parineeti embraced elegance in this black embroidered Anarkali. Delicate handwork and fluid drapes highlighted the craftsmanship, while open hair and statement black earrings completed the graceful festive look. Perfect for evening functions or wedding receptions. (Image Source: Instagram/ dinky_nirh)
8/8
The black-and-white floral saree added a refreshing, modern twist to ethnic wear. Paired with a simple white blouse, this look is effortless yet chic, making it suitable for day functions or pre-wedding events. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
The black-and-white floral saree added a refreshing, modern twist to ethnic wear. Paired with a simple white blouse, this look is effortless yet chic, making it suitable for day functions or pre-wedding events. (Image Source: Instagram/ parineetichopra)
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Ethnic Wear Festive Fashion Trends Parineeti Chopra Ethnic Looks Ethnic Looks Inspiration Festive Looks Ideas

