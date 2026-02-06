Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Define Her Star Power

2. ⁠Embroidered Floral Saree: Draped in a deep navy-blue saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery, Nora Fatehi turns traditional attire into a high-fashion moment. The saree features delicate, colourful floral motifs running across the fabric, creating a striking contrast against the dark base. What truly elevates the look is the sheer, flowing pallu with an extended trail, adding drama and movement. Paired with a sleeveless, embroidered blouse featuring a bold cut-out detail, the ensemble strikes the perfect balance between grace and glamour. The fitted silhouette accentuates Nora’s frame beautifully, while the detailed needlework reflects luxury and refined craftsmanship. Nora keeps her styling sharp and impactful. Soft waves frame her face effortlessly, while her makeup leans towards dewy skin, defined eyes, and nude lips, allowing the outfit to remain the hero. (Image Source: Instagram/@norafatehi)