Explorer
Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Define Her Star Power
From red carpet glamour to statement street style, Nora Fatehi’s fashion moments reflect confidence, global appeal and undeniable star power. A look at her most iconic style statements over the years.
Nora Fatehi’s bold and glamorous fashion choices continue to set trends and reflect her rising global star power.
1/8
2/8
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: 8 Ethereal Outfits That Showcase Her Timeless Charm
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Shamita Shetty Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Looks Of Shamita That Define Timeless Elegance
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 8 Most Flawless Fashion Moments That Defined Her Style
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Outfits That Made Him A Modern Style Favourite
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Basant Panchami 2026: Complete Guide To Saraswati Puja, Traditions and Auspicious Practices
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
News
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
News
18 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit
Advertisement
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: 8 Ethereal Outfits That Showcase Her Timeless Charm
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion