Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Define Her Star Power

HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleNora Fatehi Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Define Her Star Power

From red carpet glamour to statement street style, Nora Fatehi’s fashion moments reflect confidence, global appeal and undeniable star power. A look at her most iconic style statements over the years.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Nora Fatehi’s bold and glamorous fashion choices continue to set trends and reflect her rising global star power.

1. Winter Chic In Brown Co-ord Set: Stepping out in a rich brown monochrome co-ord set, Nora Fatehi channels understated elegance with a modern, cosy twist. The outfit features a relaxed-fit blazer layered over a matching top and wide-leg trousers, striking the perfect balance between tailored sophistication and laid-back comfort. Nora elevates the ensemble with minimal styling, letting the outfit do all the talking. A structured mini handbag in a similar colour palette adds a polished touch, while pointed-toe footwear subtly sharpens the silhouette. The neutral brown co-ord is versatile, season-appropriate, and easy to recreate. (Image Source: Instagram/@norafatehi)
2. ⁠Embroidered Floral Saree: Draped in a deep navy-blue saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery, Nora Fatehi turns traditional attire into a high-fashion moment. The saree features delicate, colourful floral motifs running across the fabric, creating a striking contrast against the dark base. What truly elevates the look is the sheer, flowing pallu with an extended trail, adding drama and movement. Paired with a sleeveless, embroidered blouse featuring a bold cut-out detail, the ensemble strikes the perfect balance between grace and glamour. The fitted silhouette accentuates Nora’s frame beautifully, while the detailed needlework reflects luxury and refined craftsmanship. Nora keeps her styling sharp and impactful. Soft waves frame her face effortlessly, while her makeup leans towards dewy skin, defined eyes, and nude lips, allowing the outfit to remain the hero. (Image Source: Instagram/@norafatehi)
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
