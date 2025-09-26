Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Navratri Fashion: Handcrafted Festive Outfits Perfect For Festive Gatherings

Celebrate Durga Puja in style with our elegant, comfortable outfits and accessories for men, women, and kids, crafted for festive joy and timeless tradition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Celebrate Durga Puja in style with our elegant, comfortable outfits and accessories for men, women, and kids, crafted for festive joy and timeless tradition.

Navratri Fashion

1/8
Natural Cotton Silk Blend Jamdani Sari: The exquisite sari crafted from a cotton-silk blend, combines breathable comfort with subtle lustre. Featuring the traditional Jamdani weave, it showcases intricate geometric and floral motifs that celebrate timeless craftsmanship. Pair the sari with a solid-coloured blouse in complementary shades to highlight the intricate Jamdani patterns. Accessorise with traditional silver or oxidised jewellery and complete the look for a graceful style. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Natural Cotton Silk Blend Jamdani Sari: The exquisite sari crafted from a cotton-silk blend, combines breathable comfort with subtle lustre. Featuring the traditional Jamdani weave, it showcases intricate geometric and floral motifs that celebrate timeless craftsmanship. Pair the sari with a solid-coloured blouse in complementary shades to highlight the intricate Jamdani patterns. Accessorise with traditional silver or oxidised jewellery and complete the look for a graceful style. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
2/8
Three Piece Lehenga Set: The charming three-piece lehenga set for kids, crafted from a fine cotton-silk blend, offers lightweight comfort with a subtle sheen. Its breathable fabric and festive design make it a graceful choice for occasions like Pujo, weddings, and family gatherings. Pair it with simple ballet flats or mojari-style shoes and add a touch of sparkle with dainty earrings. Complete the festive look by tying the hair in a neat braid or bun and draping the dupatta gracefully over the shoulder. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Three Piece Lehenga Set: The charming three-piece lehenga set for kids, crafted from a fine cotton-silk blend, offers lightweight comfort with a subtle sheen. Its breathable fabric and festive design make it a graceful choice for occasions like Pujo, weddings, and family gatherings. Pair it with simple ballet flats or mojari-style shoes and add a touch of sparkle with dainty earrings. Complete the festive look by tying the hair in a neat braid or bun and draping the dupatta gracefully over the shoulder. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
3/8
Red Clutch: A vibrant red clutch, crafted from a luxurious silk blend fabric, offers a rich texture and a festive sheen. Compact yet spacious enough for essentials, it features a sleek design perfect for celebration occasions. Pair this clutch with traditional ethnic wear like sarees or lehengas in complementary warm tones. Complete the look with elegant jewelry and matching footwear for a chic, festive ensemble. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Red Clutch: A vibrant red clutch, crafted from a luxurious silk blend fabric, offers a rich texture and a festive sheen. Compact yet spacious enough for essentials, it features a sleek design perfect for celebration occasions. Pair this clutch with traditional ethnic wear like sarees or lehengas in complementary warm tones. Complete the look with elegant jewelry and matching footwear for a chic, festive ensemble. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
4/8
Cotton Silk Blend Hand Block Printed Dupatta: An elegant dupatta, crafted from a soft cotton-silk blend, offers lightweight comfort with a smooth texture. Adorned with traditional hand block printed patterns, it brings an artisanal charm to any ethnic outfit. Pair it with a solid-coloured kurta or sari to let the intricate hand block prints stand out. Complement your look with simple silver jewellery and Kolhapuri sandals for a traditional yet effortless style. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Cotton Silk Blend Hand Block Printed Dupatta: An elegant dupatta, crafted from a soft cotton-silk blend, offers lightweight comfort with a smooth texture. Adorned with traditional hand block printed patterns, it brings an artisanal charm to any ethnic outfit. Pair it with a solid-coloured kurta or sari to let the intricate hand block prints stand out. Complement your look with simple silver jewellery and Kolhapuri sandals for a traditional yet effortless style. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
5/8
Off White Cotton Silk Dhoti: Off-white dhoti, crafted from a comfortable cotton-silk blend, offers a soft touch and elegant drape. The full-length silhouette makes it ideal for festive celebrations and traditional occasions. Pair the dhoti with a kurta in complementary shades or a classic white silk kurta for a cohesive festive look. Complete the outfit with leather Kolhapuri sandals. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Off White Cotton Silk Dhoti: Off-white dhoti, crafted from a comfortable cotton-silk blend, offers a soft touch and elegant drape. The full-length silhouette makes it ideal for festive celebrations and traditional occasions. Pair the dhoti with a kurta in complementary shades or a classic white silk kurta for a cohesive festive look. Complete the outfit with leather Kolhapuri sandals. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
6/8
Metal Short Necklace: A short necklace adds a touch of contemporary charm to traditional or modern ensembles. Its compact length sits elegantly on the neckline, making it suitable for festive occasions or elevating everyday wear. The clasp closure ensures secure wear, while the metallic sheen highlights its statement appeal. Pair this necklace with a classic silk saree or a monochrome kurta to let the jewellery stand out. Complete your look with matching metal earrings and keep other accessories minimal for a sophisticated finish. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Metal Short Necklace: A short necklace adds a touch of contemporary charm to traditional or modern ensembles. Its compact length sits elegantly on the neckline, making it suitable for festive occasions or elevating everyday wear. The clasp closure ensures secure wear, while the metallic sheen highlights its statement appeal. Pair this necklace with a classic silk saree or a monochrome kurta to let the jewellery stand out. Complete your look with matching metal earrings and keep other accessories minimal for a sophisticated finish. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
7/8
Silk Slim Fit Long Kurta: Kurta featuring hand-block prints that highlight artisanal craftsmanship and tradition. The long silhouette offers a stately appeal perfect for the grandeur and spirit of Pujo festivities while ensuring comfortable wear throughout the day. Pair it with a natural-coloured dhoti for a timeless traditional look or choose slim pyjama trousers for a modern twist. Finish the outfit with classic leather sandals. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Silk Slim Fit Long Kurta: Kurta featuring hand-block prints that highlight artisanal craftsmanship and tradition. The long silhouette offers a stately appeal perfect for the grandeur and spirit of Pujo festivities while ensuring comfortable wear throughout the day. Pair it with a natural-coloured dhoti for a timeless traditional look or choose slim pyjama trousers for a modern twist. Finish the outfit with classic leather sandals. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
8/8
Inputs By: Mr. Sumit Handa, CMO, Fabindia Ltd. (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Mr. Sumit Handa, CMO, Fabindia Ltd. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ethnic Wear Traditional Attire Durga Puja 2025 Festive Clothing Festive Style

