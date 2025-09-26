Navratri Fashion: Handcrafted Festive Outfits Perfect For Festive Gatherings

Three Piece Lehenga Set: The charming three-piece lehenga set for kids, crafted from a fine cotton-silk blend, offers lightweight comfort with a subtle sheen. Its breathable fabric and festive design make it a graceful choice for occasions like Pujo, weddings, and family gatherings. Pair it with simple ballet flats or mojari-style shoes and add a touch of sparkle with dainty earrings. Complete the festive look by tying the hair in a neat braid or bun and draping the dupatta gracefully over the shoulder. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)