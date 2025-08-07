National Handloom Day: 8 Actresses Who Champion Handloom & Sustainable Fashion

Saiee Manjrekar: Among the younger generation of actors, Saiee Manjrekar stands out as a proud supporter of Indian handloom. Despite being one of the youngest in the industry, Saiee has consistently championed traditional craftsmanship through her fashion choices. She has been seen wearing and promoting handloom clothing on multiple occasions — whether it’s magazine shoots or through her personal social media presence. By choosing handloom over fast fashion, Saiee is not only celebrating tradition but also encouraging her young followers to support sustainable and homegrown craftsmanship. (All images: Special arrangement)