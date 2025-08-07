National Handloom Day: 8 Actresses Who Champion Handloom & Sustainable Fashion

Alia Bhatt: Alia is among the younger stars who have consistently chosen handloom sarees for important occasions. From wearing elegant Jamdani and Chanderi drapes to endorsing Indian crafts on global stages, Alia has become a symbol of how handloom can be both contemporary and timeless. She believes that sustainable fashion is not a trend but a responsibility.
Dia Mirza: A long-time environmental activist, Dia Mirza has often been spotted in handloom sarees and consciously crafted clothing. She has used her platform to remind people that every sustainable choice contributes to a healthier planet. For Dia, wearing handloom is both a personal and political act of care for the earth.
Richa Chadha Richa Chadha has long been an advocate of sustainability in fashion. Along with husband Ali Fazal, she co-founded Ehaab, a label that works closely with artisans crafting exquisite Chikankari pieces. Their initiative empowers local weavers and artisans, keeping alive the centuries-old craft while providing them with dignified livelihoods. Richa often stresses that true style lies in conscious and ethical choices.
Janhvi Kapoor: One of the younger stars embracing handloom, Janhvi Kapoor has often been seen in graceful handloom sarees. By choosing traditional weaves for public appearances, she brings youthful appeal to sustainable fashion and encourages her generation to celebrate Indian crafts.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has also celebrated India’s handloom legacy on several occasions. Be it Banarasi, Chikankari, or other traditional weaves, Priyanka’s handloom sarees reflect her pride in Indian craftsmanship. She continues to highlight the relevance of heritage textiles in modern fashion.
Shweta Tripathi: Shweta is vocal about environmental awareness and sustainability. She often champions handloom art and proudly dons indigenous fabrics. For Shweta, fashion is about responsibility towards the environment and towards the communities who keep these traditions alive.
Kritika Kamra: Kritika has gone a step further by launching her own label, Cinnabar. The brand focuses on reviving the traditional Chanderi craft of Madhya Pradesh, giving artisans a direct platform for their work. Kritika’s belief in handloom and handicrafts is rooted in her passion for Indian textiles and her conviction that slow fashion is the future.
Saiee Manjrekar: Among the younger generation of actors, Saiee Manjrekar stands out as a proud supporter of Indian handloom. Despite being one of the youngest in the industry, Saiee has consistently championed traditional craftsmanship through her fashion choices. She has been seen wearing and promoting handloom clothing on multiple occasions — whether it’s magazine shoots or through her personal social media presence. By choosing handloom over fast fashion, Saiee is not only celebrating tradition but also encouraging her young followers to support sustainable and homegrown craftsmanship. (All images: Special arrangement)
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 04:47 PM (IST)