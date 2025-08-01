Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: Traditional Outfit Ideas Perfect For Raksha Bandhan 2025

3. Gold Embroidered Saree: Mrunal Thakur’s golden saree look is the definition of regal sophistication. It’s a stunning choice for Raksha Bandhan 2025, if you want to keep your vibe classic. Draped in a rich saree with delicate tonal embroidery and scattered motifs, the actress brought back the grandeur of old-world charm. The muted gold tone served as the striking festive palette. Paired with minimal ring, earrings, and a statement choker necklace, the actress added a royal touch. This look is a must-try if you like elegance and heritage-inspired grace. (Image Source: Pinterest/pbsonawane2k18)