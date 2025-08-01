Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: Traditional Outfit Ideas Perfect For Raksha Bandhan 2025

Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: Traditional Outfit Ideas Perfect For Raksha Bandhan 2025

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 in style with Mrunal Thakur-inspired traditional outfits. Get fashion ideas from her elegant looks perfect for the festive occasion.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 in style with Mrunal Thakur-inspired traditional outfits. Get fashion ideas from her elegant looks perfect for the festive occasion.

A look at Mrunal Thakur’s stunning fits to inspire your perfect Raksha Bandhan 2025 outfit.

1/8
1. Blush Pink Sharara Set: Mrunal Thakur served major festive fashion inspiration with this dreamy blush pink Sharara set. The outfit features intricate sequin embroidery that gave the ethnic fit a contemporary vibe. The deep V-neckline added a touch of modern elegance to the traditional fit. The matching sheer dupatta draped delicately over her shoulder elevated the overall grace of the look. Mrunal’s choice of jewellery made her outfit stand out. She wore an oversized choker and statement earrings that balanced the simplicity of her soft pink sharara set. (Image Source: Pinterest/HelloMoonlight_)
1. Blush Pink Sharara Set: Mrunal Thakur served major festive fashion inspiration with this dreamy blush pink Sharara set. The outfit features intricate sequin embroidery that gave the ethnic fit a contemporary vibe. The deep V-neckline added a touch of modern elegance to the traditional fit. The matching sheer dupatta draped delicately over her shoulder elevated the overall grace of the look. Mrunal’s choice of jewellery made her outfit stand out. She wore an oversized choker and statement earrings that balanced the simplicity of her soft pink sharara set. (Image Source: Pinterest/HelloMoonlight_)
2/8
2. Breezy Floral Anarkali Kurta: If you’re looking for a Raksha Bandhan 2025 outfit that blends tradition with simplicity, Mrunal Thakur’s pastel pink floral Anarkali is the perfect pick. This ensemble, adorned with delicate multicoloured floral embroidery balanced festive elegance with effortless style. The Anarkali kurta was paired with churidar and an embroidered dupatta. The actress completed her look with statement dangles and high heels for an added festive glamour. (Image Source: Pinterest/iamahalya)
2. Breezy Floral Anarkali Kurta: If you’re looking for a Raksha Bandhan 2025 outfit that blends tradition with simplicity, Mrunal Thakur’s pastel pink floral Anarkali is the perfect pick. This ensemble, adorned with delicate multicoloured floral embroidery balanced festive elegance with effortless style. The Anarkali kurta was paired with churidar and an embroidered dupatta. The actress completed her look with statement dangles and high heels for an added festive glamour. (Image Source: Pinterest/iamahalya)
3/8
3. Gold Embroidered Saree: Mrunal Thakur’s golden saree look is the definition of regal sophistication. It’s a stunning choice for Raksha Bandhan 2025, if you want to keep your vibe classic. Draped in a rich saree with delicate tonal embroidery and scattered motifs, the actress brought back the grandeur of old-world charm. The muted gold tone served as the striking festive palette. Paired with minimal ring, earrings, and a statement choker necklace, the actress added a royal touch. This look is a must-try if you like elegance and heritage-inspired grace. (Image Source: Pinterest/pbsonawane2k18)
3. Gold Embroidered Saree: Mrunal Thakur’s golden saree look is the definition of regal sophistication. It’s a stunning choice for Raksha Bandhan 2025, if you want to keep your vibe classic. Draped in a rich saree with delicate tonal embroidery and scattered motifs, the actress brought back the grandeur of old-world charm. The muted gold tone served as the striking festive palette. Paired with minimal ring, earrings, and a statement choker necklace, the actress added a royal touch. This look is a must-try if you like elegance and heritage-inspired grace. (Image Source: Pinterest/pbsonawane2k18)
4/8
4. Powder Blue Anarkali Suit: For those who adore soft pastels, Mrunal Thakur’s powder blue Anarkali is a Raksha Bandhan 2025 showstopper. This flowy ensemble, delicately hand-embroidered with floral motifs, exuded ethereal charm. The dep V-neckline added a modern edge to the traditional silhouette, while the sheer dupatta with scalloped borders gave her a layer of feminine grace. Styled with a dainty choker and statement earrings the cool tone of her outfit gave a breezy vibe to the actress. (Image Source: Pinterest/poojakhambhala_)
4. Powder Blue Anarkali Suit: For those who adore soft pastels, Mrunal Thakur’s powder blue Anarkali is a Raksha Bandhan 2025 showstopper. This flowy ensemble, delicately hand-embroidered with floral motifs, exuded ethereal charm. The dep V-neckline added a modern edge to the traditional silhouette, while the sheer dupatta with scalloped borders gave her a layer of feminine grace. Styled with a dainty choker and statement earrings the cool tone of her outfit gave a breezy vibe to the actress. (Image Source: Pinterest/poojakhambhala_)
5/8
5. ⁠Royal Purple Banarasi Silk Saree: Mrunal Thakur channeled regal charm in a traditional Banarasi silk saree for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The rich royal purple adorned with intricate golden zari weaving, featured floral and paisley motifs. The luxurious texture and vibrant hue made this saree a timeless festive classic. Mrunal complemented the heritage weave with jhumkas, stacked bangles, and a neat bun. With subtle makeup, the actress allowed the saree’s opulence to shine. (Image Source: Pinterest/mostlyfavs)
5. ⁠Royal Purple Banarasi Silk Saree: Mrunal Thakur channeled regal charm in a traditional Banarasi silk saree for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The rich royal purple adorned with intricate golden zari weaving, featured floral and paisley motifs. The luxurious texture and vibrant hue made this saree a timeless festive classic. Mrunal complemented the heritage weave with jhumkas, stacked bangles, and a neat bun. With subtle makeup, the actress allowed the saree’s opulence to shine. (Image Source: Pinterest/mostlyfavs)
6/8
6. ⁠Pink Banarasi Silk Saree: A perfect pick for Raksha Bandhan 2025, this pink Banarasi saree brought pure elegance to life. The soft pink silk, adorned with delicate golden zari motifs and a traditional border, radiated an understated festive glow. She paired the saree with₹ a plain pink blouse, balancing minimalism with heritage charm. The pastel tones and the rich Banarasi weave make this ensemble versatile, light, and timeless. (Image Source: Pinterest/tharayilg)
6. ⁠Pink Banarasi Silk Saree: A perfect pick for Raksha Bandhan 2025, this pink Banarasi saree brought pure elegance to life. The soft pink silk, adorned with delicate golden zari motifs and a traditional border, radiated an understated festive glow. She paired the saree with₹ a plain pink blouse, balancing minimalism with heritage charm. The pastel tones and the rich Banarasi weave make this ensemble versatile, light, and timeless. (Image Source: Pinterest/tharayilg)
7/8
7. Yellow Sharara Set: For a brighter, more playful Raksha Bandhan vibe, Mrunal's sunny yellow sharara set is an absolute winner. The vibrant hue instantly uplifts the mood, while the intricate embroidery on the short kurti and flowy sharara adds a touch of festivity. This look is perfect for those who want to embrace traditional silhouettes with a youthful and vivacious twist. (Image Source: Pinterest/ruhansekh)
7. Yellow Sharara Set: For a brighter, more playful Raksha Bandhan vibe, Mrunal's sunny yellow sharara set is an absolute winner. The vibrant hue instantly uplifts the mood, while the intricate embroidery on the short kurti and flowy sharara adds a touch of festivity. This look is perfect for those who want to embrace traditional silhouettes with a youthful and vivacious twist. (Image Source: Pinterest/ruhansekh)
8/8
8. Regal Brown Toned Anarkali: Mrunal Thakur truly embodies timeless grace in this opulent brown-toned Anarkali. The rich fabric, subtle stripe detailing, and full-sleeved silhouette exuded an understated grandeur that's perfect for a family gathering. The matching dupatta draped elegantly added to the traditional charm, while the delicate choker necklace kept the look refined and sophisticated. It's an ideal choice for those who want to make a regal statement without being overly flashy. (Image Source: Pinterest/HelloMoonlight_)
8. Regal Brown Toned Anarkali: Mrunal Thakur truly embodies timeless grace in this opulent brown-toned Anarkali. The rich fabric, subtle stripe detailing, and full-sleeved silhouette exuded an understated grandeur that's perfect for a family gathering. The matching dupatta draped elegantly added to the traditional charm, while the delicate choker necklace kept the look refined and sophisticated. It's an ideal choice for those who want to make a regal statement without being overly flashy. (Image Source: Pinterest/HelloMoonlight_)
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Ethnic Looks Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas 2025

Photo Gallery

View More
Embed widget