Dhoti Pants, Nehru Jackets, And More: Reviving Tradition With A Modern Twist

HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleDhoti Pants, Nehru Jackets, And More: Reviving Tradition With A Modern Twist

From Nehru jackets to modern-fit dhoti pants, Indian menswear is blending tradition with contemporary style. Know how classic staples are being redefined for Festivals, parties, and everyday wear.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Traditional Mens Wear With A Modern Twist

The Evolution of the Nehru Jacket: The Nehru jacket remains a staple in Indian men's clothing, but now outfitted in colorful new fashion. Irrespective of whether layered over a kurta, a shirt, or even a t-shirt, it lends itself to instant elegance. From classic solids to graphic prints and velvet finishes, Nehru jackets of today look stunning on both informal and formal occasions. (Image Source: Canva)
Fusion Pairing for Casual Looks: Pair a linen Nehru jacket with chinos, or layer it over a plain white tee and jeans for a sophisticated Indo-Western look. Winter weddings call for a velvet or silk jacket layered over a turtleneck for a formal, chic look. (Image Source: Pinterest/ sachinhubli99)
Dhoti Pants with a Modern Fit: Dhoti pants have gone beyond the conventional draping style. With bespoke-fitted silhouettes and ease of a pant, they are easy to wear and perfect for fusion dressing. Whether with a kurta or a blazer, they strike the balance between tradition and fashion. (Image Source: Pinterest)
Asymmetrical & Layered Kurtas: Asymmetrical or high-low kurtas create a modern spin on celebratory attire. Complemented with dhoti pants or slims, they become a dramatic fashion statement without sacrificing cultural aspects. (Image Source: Pinterest/ perniaspopupshop)
Move in Comfort and Style: In order to get relaxed yet fashionable outfits, pair dhoti pants with tees or polo tees. Loafers or sneakers make a great addition to own as a whole urban ethnic outfit that is ideal for intimate celebratory events or sangeet ceremonies. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Luxe Fabrics for Festive Glamour: Velvet, brocade, and silk are the undisputed royalty of celebratory dressing. Velvet gives a few notches of elegance to Nehru jackets, kurtas, and Indo-Western wear, making them ideal for wedding and evening wear. (Image Source: Pinterest/ perniaspopupshop)
Merging Tradition and Western Tailoring: Fashion designers are reminiscing about the past dressing by blending Indian traditions with Western tailoring. Fusion clothing like Jodhpuri suits or kurta and jeans integrates cultural legacy into the modern wardrobe. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Inputs By: Ravi Gupta Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designer’s (Image Source: Canva)
Indo-Western Outfits Indian Menswear Nehru Jackets Dhoti Pants Modern Indian Fashion Traditional Menswear

