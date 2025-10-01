Dhoti Pants, Nehru Jackets, And More: Reviving Tradition With A Modern Twist

The Evolution of the Nehru Jacket: The Nehru jacket remains a staple in Indian men's clothing, but now outfitted in colorful new fashion. Irrespective of whether layered over a kurta, a shirt, or even a t-shirt, it lends itself to instant elegance. From classic solids to graphic prints and velvet finishes, Nehru jackets of today look stunning on both informal and formal occasions. (Image Source: Canva)