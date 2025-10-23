Malaika Arora Birthday Special: 8 Times The Diva Dazzled In Stunning Ethnic Wear

1. Glamorous And Playful Pink Attire: Malaika Arora turns up the festive charm in this breathtaking pink co-ord set that effortlessly blends glamour with grace. The outfit features a shimmery sequin bandeau blouse paired with a fluid, high-waisted skirt that beautifully accentuates her silhouette. Adding a dramatic flair, the printed long cape with voluminous sleeves swirls around her like a vision of festive elegance. The soft yet bold pink tones bring a perfect balance of femininity and confidence, making this look an instant head-turner for any celebration. Ideal for festive soirées or destination weddings, the look is a masterclass in fusing contemporary cuts with traditional charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)