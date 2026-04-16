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Lara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam
Lara Dutta’s most glamorous saree looks showcase timeless elegance, bold styling, and modern charm, perfect inspiration for festive and wedding fashion.
Lara Dutta Birthday Special
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Lara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam
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Lara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam
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