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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleLara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam

Lara Dutta Birthday Special: 7 Saree Moments That Blend Tradition With Modern Glam

Lara Dutta’s most glamorous saree looks showcase timeless elegance, bold styling, and modern charm, perfect inspiration for festive and wedding fashion.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Lara Dutta’s most glamorous saree looks showcase timeless elegance, bold styling, and modern charm, perfect inspiration for festive and wedding fashion.

Lara Dutta Birthday Special

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Dual-Toned Contemporary Glam: Lara Dutta embraces modern elegance in a fuchsia and plum silk saree with a fluid drape. A sleeveless blouse and bold choker set keep the look striking yet balanced. Soft waves and dewy makeup add a polished, contemporary finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ larabhupathi)
Dual-Toned Contemporary Glam: Lara Dutta embraces modern elegance in a fuchsia and plum silk saree with a fluid drape. A sleeveless blouse and bold choker set keep the look striking yet balanced. Soft waves and dewy makeup add a polished, contemporary finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ larabhupathi)
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Fusion Saree with Layered Silhouette: Lara Dutta's teal saree creates a chic fusion look. The muted gold blouse and subtle detailing add richness without overpowering. Minimal jewellery and soft curls complete this modern festive statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ larabhupathi)
Fusion Saree with Layered Silhouette: Lara Dutta's teal saree creates a chic fusion look. The muted gold blouse and subtle detailing add richness without overpowering. Minimal jewellery and soft curls complete this modern festive statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ larabhupathi)
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Lara Dutta Birthday Lara Dutta Birthday Special Lara Dutta Saritorial Choices Saree Looks Of Lara Dutta Lara Dutta In Saree

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