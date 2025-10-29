Kriti Kharbanda Birthday Feature: 8 Gorgeous Saree Looks You Can Recreate For Any Celebration

The Vibrant Pink Minimal Saree: Kriti embraces minimalism in this vibrant pink saree that flows effortlessly with every move. Styled with a sleeveless textured blouse and gold jhumkas, she proves that simplicity can be striking. Her soft glam makeup and relaxed waves complete the look—perfect for any festive soirée or daytime wedding event. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)