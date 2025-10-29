Kriti Kharbanda Birthday Feature: 8 Gorgeous Saree Looks You Can Recreate For Any Celebration

The Bold Red Saree Look: Kriti Kharbanda dazzles in this bold red saree that exudes glamour and sophistication. The sheer, shimmery fabric drapes flawlessly, giving her a radiant, sensuous glow. Paired with v-neck blouse and diamond earrings, this look perfectly balances modern allure with timeless elegance—ideal for festive evenings or wedding receptions. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Yellow Organza Saree: Radiating summer freshness, Kriti’s yellow organza saree is pure sunshine. The hand-beaded scallop cutwork with pink sequin motifs adds a delicate charm, while the satin bralette blouse enhances the modern vibe. Layered jewellery and soft pink makeup complete her graceful yet lively festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Printed Pink Saree Elegance: In this pink-and-ivory printed saree, Kriti embodies effortless beauty. The minimal drape contrasts beautifully with her heavily embellished sleeveless blouse featuring glass beads and sequins. With its plunging neckline and refined glamour, this look is perfect for cocktail nights or wedding festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Satin White Saree Magic: Kriti redefines simplicity in this satin white saree, styled to perfection with a white bralette blouse. Her choice of bold statement earrings in pink and green adds a pop of color, while her soft curls and dewy makeup lend a serene, elegant finish—perfect for pre-wedding celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Candy-Striped Sabyasachi Saree: Channeling playful sophistication, Kriti stuns in this candy-striped saree paired with a sleek black blouse and Sabyasachi’s signature belt. Oversized polki and emerald earrings add royal flair, making this ensemble an ideal pick for mehendi or sangeet nights with a touch of modern glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Dreamy White Ruffle Saree: Kriti’s ethereal ruffle saree look is a vision in white. The cascading ruffles paired with an embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse create a soft, romantic silhouette. Her glowing skin and chic earrings add just the right amount of festive charm for daytime celebrations or wedding brunches. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Olive Green Embroidered Saree: In this olive green saree adorned with delicate white floral embroidery, Kriti radiates understated sophistication. The serene colour palette and intricate detailing make this look perfect for intimate festive gatherings or elegant wedding functions. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
The Vibrant Pink Minimal Saree: Kriti embraces minimalism in this vibrant pink saree that flows effortlessly with every move. Styled with a sleeveless textured blouse and gold jhumkas, she proves that simplicity can be striking. Her soft glam makeup and relaxed waves complete the look—perfect for any festive soirée or daytime wedding event. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 03:55 PM (IST)