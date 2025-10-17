Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleKeerthy Suresh Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Ethnic Fits Inspired By Keerthy To Recreate This Diwali

Keerthy Suresh Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Ethnic Fits Inspired By Keerthy To Recreate This Diwali

Keerthy Suresh dazzles in timeless ethnic looks that blend elegance and tradition. This festive season, take inspiration from her stunning suit styles perfect for Diwali celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Keerthy Suresh Inspired Ethnic Outfits To Try

In this mustard yellow kurta-churidar set, Keerthy shimmered in intricate mirrorwork and metallic zari borders. The round neckline and deep-cut back added a subtle modern edge, while golden jhumkas and a messy braid lent it effortless Diwali-ready allure. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
In this soft pink organza kurta adorned with intricate hand-embroidered florets, sequins, and pearls, Keerthy exuded feminine charm. The contrasting green palazzo and sheer dupatta enhanced the pastel palette, making it a refined choice for festive gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
Keerthy mesmerised in this bottle green embroidered silk suit, featuring exquisite Pitta, Dabka, and Resham work. Paired with a satin crepe dupatta and matching embroidered pants, the nature-inspired detailing made this look a breath of fresh air for festive evenings. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
Keerthy brought understated glamour to life in this golden kurta adorned with buti work and a scalloped pink-green border. Paired with a soft peach sharara and a sheer yellow dupatta, her look reflected festive radiance with dewy makeup completing the glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
Keerthy looked ethereal in this white Anarkali suit delicately dotted in pink with a soft pink border. She paired it with a pastel striped dupatta in blue, pink, and white, adding a dreamy touch to her look. Her long braid, choker, and layered jhumkas elevated the ensemble, exuding divine festive beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
Draped in an all-red kurta-sharara set, Keerthy embraced the richness of tradition. The ensemble featured detailed Aari, Pita, and Gota lace embroidery, paired with a Chanderi crushed dupatta and tassels, a bold and regal pick for festive nights. (Image Source: Instagram/ almaaribypooja)
Keerthy’s all-yellow bandhani suit radiated festive cheer with intricate mirror, pearl, and thread embroidery on the neckline and sleeves. The handcrafted dupatta and flared pants added fluidity, making it a perfect daytime Diwali outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
Her pink printed gharara set, paired with a short kurti and flared pants, captured a youthful festive vibe. The green organza dupatta added a soft contrast, while her chic braided ponytail kept the look effortlessly vibrant,radiance, ideal for Navratri and Diwali celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ keerthysureshofficial)
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
