Kanika Mann Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Suits Inspired By Kanika To Try This Karwa Chauth

HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleKanika Mann Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Suits Inspired By Kanika To Try This Karwa Chauth

Take inspiration from Kanika Mann’s stunning ethnic suit looks for Karwa Chauth. From vibrant Anarkalis to elegant Patiala suits, explore festive outfit ideas that blend tradition with modern charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Kanika Mann Inspired Ethnic Suits To Try This Karwa Chauth

1/8
Kanika Mann looks adorable in this elegant green Anarkali adorned with intricate dabka and sequin work on the neckline and yoke. The hand embroidery beautifully reflects traditional craftsmanship, making it a timeless pick for Karwa Chauth celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
2/8
Dressed in this deep purple suit, Kanika keeps it effortlessly elegant. The subtle detailing and rich hue exude sophistication, perfect for those who prefer a minimal yet striking look for Karwa Chauth. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
3/8
Kanika Mann dazzles in a bright orange Anarkali adorned with golden sequin and zari embroidery. The flared silhouette paired with a contrasting deep pink dupatta adds regal allure, perfect for newlywed brides celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. (Image Source: Instagram/ bboutique_ig)
4/8
Turning heads in this classic red Patiala suit, Kanika brings back the traditional Punjabi flair. With golden lacework on the borders and dupatta, this look blends simplicity with festivity, a perfect pick for Karwa Chauth rituals. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
5/8
In this bottle green Anarkali, Kanika strikes the perfect festive balance. The outfit features delicate golden mirror and thread work at the neckline, paired with a richly embroidered dupatta, a beautiful choice for newlywed brides celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
6/8
Kanika looks stunning in this heavily embroidered ivory Anarkali. The intricate floral thread work and sheer dupatta create a balanced yet opulent ensemble, ideal for festive occasions like Karwa Chauth. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
7/8
Kanika keeps it chic and graceful in this floral printed white Anarkali. The simple yet elegant design makes it a great option for those who love understated, effortless style for Karwa Chauth festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
8/8
In this baby pink suit, Kanika exudes regal charm with a modern twist. The flared sleeves, embroidered short kurta, sheer thread-work dupatta, and matching palazzo pants make it an ideal choice for a graceful and light festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ officialkanikamann)
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
