Karwa Chauth 2025: 8 Bollywood-Inspired Green Ethnic Looks To Steal The Spotlight

1. Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday proves that elegance lies in simplicity with her ethereal olive-green saree look, perfect for this Karwa Chauth. Draped in a delicately embroidered saree featuring a shimmer-edged border, Ananya channels modern grace. The intricately embellished blouse with a plunging neckline adds just the right touch of sparkle, making it an ideal pick for festive evenings. Whether you’re planning a minimal glam look or want to add a sophisticated edge to your festive wardrobe, Ananya’s green saree look is a timeless inspiration. (Image Source: Pinterest/TreeHouse91)
2. Aditi Rao Hydari: Steal the spotlight this Karwa Chauth 2025 with an outfit that redefines regal elegance. The outfit, a magnificent dark emerald silk satin kurta set, is a masterpiece of Indian craft. The kurta features a flattering deep V-neck and a fitted high-waist that flows into an elegant A-line silhouette, making it a dream pick for a graceful festive look. The true highlight is the breathtaking, heirloom-worthy gold zardozi embroidery. Running along the neckline and chest, the intricate handiwork is inspired by Mauryan-era garland motifs, giving the suit a priceless, vintage-royal appeal. This green silk kurta set is the epitome of understated grandeur for your karwa chauth celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/actresshdphotos2020)
3. Rasha Thadani: Rasha Thadani brings youthful elegance to the festive mood in this delicately embellished olive-green saree. The sheer drape, adorned with intricate sequin and bead detailing, perfectly complements her sleeveless blouse. This dreamy green saree is ideal for Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations, especially for those who love a fresh, ethereal touch. (Image Source: Pinterest/Huxleyentertain)
4. Kareena Kapoor: When it comes to festive elegance, Kareena Kapoor never fails to make a statement. Her stunning green traditional outfit blends sophistication with timeless charm. The look features a pastel green kurta adorned with intricate golden embroidery and mirror-work detailing, paired with matching churidar bottoms and a heavily embellished dupatta. The subtle play of gold embroidery against the soothing green fabric makes this outfit a perfect blend of glamour and tradition. (Image Source: Pinterest/payalita)
5. Rakul Preet: Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn in this stunning emerald green sequin saree. The shimmering drape hugs her silhouette gracefully, while the strapless embellished blouse adds a red-carpet touch to traditional wear. This show-stopping green saree is a fabulous choice for Karwa Chauth 2025, ideal for those who love to blend classic Indian charm with contemporary sparkle. (Image Source: Pinterest/TreeHouse91)
6. Kriti Sanon: This Karwa Chauth 2025, channel opulent glamour with Kriti Sanon's stunning deep emerald green velvet Anarkali gown. The floor-length, full-sleeved Anarkali Gown is crafted from plush, velvet, providing a rich and luxurious texture. he deep, bottle-green hue is a magnificent choice for the festive season. The opulence is amplified by meticulous heavy zari and sequin embroidery. A broad, heavily embellished border graces the hem of the voluminous skirt, featuring intricate gold/bronze threadwork that creates a captivating pattern. The ensemble is completed with a rich velvet dupatta, edged with a corresponding heavy embroidered border, and a perfectly matched, heavily embellished velvet potli bag. (Image Source: Pinterest/nathanrathi)
7. Deepika Padukone: The actress redefines festive elegance in this exquisite emerald-green silk saree that radiates regal charm. Styled with a matching blouse and layered temple jewellery, her look captures timeless tradition with a modern touch. If you’re planning a luxurious Karwa Chauth outfit, this green saree look from Deepika Padukone is your ultimate inspiration for 2025. (Image Source: Pinterest/coraanns)
8. Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in this intricately embellished emerald-green fit. The detailed sequin embroidery and elegant layering add a regal edge. This look beautifully captures the blend of tradition and contemporary style, ideal for women who love to sparkle while keeping it classic. Madhuri’s green ensemble is pure festive perfection and a must-save inspiration for your Karwa Chauth outfit board. (Image Source: Pinterest/bhavnavash)
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)