Karwa Chauth 2025: 8 Bollywood-Inspired Green Ethnic Looks To Steal The Spotlight

2. Aditi Rao Hydari: Steal the spotlight this Karwa Chauth 2025 with an outfit that redefines regal elegance. The outfit, a magnificent dark emerald silk satin kurta set, is a masterpiece of Indian craft. The kurta features a flattering deep V-neck and a fitted high-waist that flows into an elegant A-line silhouette, making it a dream pick for a graceful festive look. The true highlight is the breathtaking, heirloom-worthy gold zardozi embroidery. Running along the neckline and chest, the intricate handiwork is inspired by Mauryan-era garland motifs, giving the suit a priceless, vintage-royal appeal. This green silk kurta set is the epitome of understated grandeur for your karwa chauth celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/actresshdphotos2020)