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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleJaya Bachchan's 78th Birthday: 6 Iconic Saree Looks That Still Define Elegance

Jaya Bachchan's 78th Birthday: 6 Iconic Saree Looks That Still Define Elegance

A look at Jaya Bachchan’s most iconic saree styles that reflect timeless elegance, grace, and effortless sophistication.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
A look at Jaya Bachchan’s most iconic saree styles that reflect timeless elegance, grace, and effortless sophistication.

Iconic Saree Looks Of Jaya Bachchan That Never Go Out Of Style

1/6
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jaya Bachchan exudes royal grace in an off-white saree adorned with delicate detailing. Paired with a statement white neckpiece, the look feels elegant, poised, and effortlessly regal. (Image Source: Pinterest)
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jaya Bachchan exudes royal grace in an off-white saree adorned with delicate detailing. Paired with a statement white neckpiece, the look feels elegant, poised, and effortlessly regal. (Image Source: Pinterest)
2/6
Anamika: In Anamika, she embraces understated beauty in a plain white saree with a golden border. The subtle floral accents add charm, making her look soft, graceful, and timeless. (Image Source: Youtube)
Anamika: In Anamika, she embraces understated beauty in a plain white saree with a golden border. The subtle floral accents add charm, making her look soft, graceful, and timeless. (Image Source: Youtube)
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Jaya Bachchan's 78th Birthday Jaya Bachchan's Birthday Jaya Bachchan's Saree Looks Iconic Saree Looks Of Jaya Bachchan

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