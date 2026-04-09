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Jaya Bachchan's 78th Birthday: 6 Iconic Saree Looks That Still Define Elegance
A look at Jaya Bachchan’s most iconic saree styles that reflect timeless elegance, grace, and effortless sophistication.
Iconic Saree Looks Of Jaya Bachchan That Never Go Out Of Style
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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