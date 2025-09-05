Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleJanhvi Kapoor’s Regal Handloom Sarees That Bring Charm To Festive Celebrations

Janhvi Kapoor’s Regal Handloom Sarees That Bring Charm To Festive Celebrations

Janhvi Kapoor’s handloom saree looks in Paithani, Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, and more make perfect festive style inspiration with timeless weaves and elegant drapes.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Janhvi Kapoor’s handloom saree looks in Paithani, Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, and more make perfect festive style inspiration with timeless weaves and elegant drapes.

Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Handloom Saree Looks

Tissue Silk Saree: Janhvi wore this sheer tissue silk saree with antique gold zari borders, draped in a classic style. The ensemble paired beautifully with her matching embroidered blouse. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Blue Banarasi Silk Saree: In this royal blue Banarasi silk saree with intricate golden zari jaals, Janhvi looked resplendent. The drape highlighted the grandeur of traditional handloom weaves. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Red Paithani Saree: Janhvi Kapoor embraced tradition in this rich red Paithani saree adorned with opulent golden hues. The handloom drape reflected cultural heritage with its timeless silk weave. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Green Bandhej Saree: Janhvi chose this vibrant green handloom bandhej saree detailed with a golden border. The shades of green and blue added a festive charm to the ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Chanderi Silk Saree: The actress opted for this graceful Chanderi silk saree with a golden border and floral motifs. She paired it with a pale pink Varanasi silk brocade blouse for a festive finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ raw_mango)
Pink and White Kanjeevaram Saree: Janhvi looked radiant in this pink and white Kanjeevaram saree. The traditional weave was styled with a cropped-sleeve blouse, celebrating the beauty of handloom silk. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
Lime Green Silk Saree: She wore this lime green silk saree featuring a burnt orange border and Banarasi motifs. The minimal yet striking weave carried a festive allure. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Ivory and Gold Kanchipuram Saree: In this ivory Kanchipuram silk saree with golden undertones, Janhvi exuded elegance. The classic handloom weave made for a refined festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Saree Looks Handloom Sarees Festive Saree Ideas Festive Saree Inspiration Janhvi Kapoor Handloom Sarees
Photo Gallery

