HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleJanhvi Kapoor Inspired Simple Floral Sarees To Style This Festive Season

Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Simple Floral Sarees To Style This Festive Season

Janhvi Kapoor’s floral sarees bring a perfect mix of grace and simplicity, offering effortless style ideas for your festive season look.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Floral Sarees

Janhvi Kapoor channels vintage charm in this saree featuring pink and salmon-toned floral prints on white saree. Pair it with a sleeveless white blouse and accessorise with silver danglers and bangles to complete this timeless festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi looks dreamy in this chiffon saree with white drape featuring scarlet red floral motifs and plain borders. Pair it with a matching strappy blouse with a plunging neckline and tie-up back for an elegant yet easy festive style. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Her royal pastel ombre saree in lilac, pink, yellow, and blue with multicolour threadwork florals and intricate embroidered borders looks ethereal. Style it with a unique blouse for a soft yet statement-making festive outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi’s serene organza saree in white looks simple yet elegant, splashed with multi-coloured blooming florals and finished with a pink border. Match it with a printed noodle-strap blouse to bring out a fresh and light festive vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi’s elegant white linen saree exude glamour, adorned with hand-embroidered applique roses and borders in smoke blue, blush pink, yellow, and green. Pair with a matching blouse for a sophisticated festive pick. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi’s floral printed green saree looks sophisticated, pairing it with a sleeveless blouse, she looks glamorous. Add jhumkis and bangles for a subtle pop of colour in your festive styling. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi’s soft pink saree with delicate floral motifs and a matching floral-bordered edge exude regal elegance. Pair it with a sleeveless bralette blouse with a sweetheart neckline for a sophisticated festive feel. (Image Source: Instagram/ janvi_kapoor_fanpage143)
Janhvi kapoor's green printed saree with subtle borders is a royal choice, paired with a sequin golden blouse to instantly elevate the look for day or night festive gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ tanghavri)
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
