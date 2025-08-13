Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Independence Day 2025: Patriotic Fervour Marks Full Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of 15th August

Independence Day 2025: Patriotic Fervour Marks Full Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of 15th August

Independence Day 2025 preparations in full swing as patriotic fervour fills the air during the grand full dress rehearsal ahead of the 15th August celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Independence Day 2025

1/9
Security personnel during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Security personnel during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
2/9
Indian Navy personnel march during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Indian Navy personnel march during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
3/9
Security personnel march during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, in Patna. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Security personnel march during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, in Patna. (Image Source: PTI Images)
4/9
Artists showcase their products as they take part in a march during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Kolkata. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Artists showcase their products as they take part in a march during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Kolkata. (Image Source: PTI Images)
5/9
Security personnel march during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, in Patna. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Security personnel march during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, in Patna. (Image Source: PTI Images)
6/9
Tamil Nadu Police personnel during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Chennai. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Tamil Nadu Police personnel during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Chennai. (Image Source: PTI Images)
7/9
BSF personnel during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
BSF personnel during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Jammu. (Image Source: PTI Images)
8/9
NCC cadets during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
NCC cadets during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
9/9
Students perform during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Amritsar, Wednesday (Image Source: PTI Images)
Students perform during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebration, in Amritsar, Wednesday (Image Source: PTI Images)
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
15 August Independence Day Preparations Independence Day 2025 Independence Day Full Dress Rehearsal Independence Day Patriotic Fervour Independence Day Parade Practice

