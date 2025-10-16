Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hema Malini Birthday Special: Elegent Saree Looks Of Hema Maini To Try This Festive Season

Hema Malini Birthday Special: Elegent Saree Looks Of Hema Maini To Try This Festive Season

Take festive fashion inspiration from Hema Malini’s timeless saree looks. From rich Banarasis to soft pastels, explore the Dream Girl’s most elegant drapes that exude grace and tradition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Take festive fashion inspiration from Hema Malini's timeless saree looks. From rich Banarasis to soft pastels, explore the Dream Girl's most elegant drapes that exude grace and tradition.

Hema Malini Inspired Saree Looks

1/8
Hema Malini radiates pure royalty in this deep maroon Benarasi saree adorned with a delicate meenakari jaal. The rich silk texture and subtle sheen bring out her timeless beauty, making her look every bit the queen she is. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Hema Malini radiates pure royalty in this deep maroon Benarasi saree adorned with a delicate meenakari jaal. The rich silk texture and subtle sheen bring out her timeless beauty, making her look every bit the queen she is. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
2/8
Grace personified, Hema Malini dazzles in this light pink shimmery saree embellished with floral hand embroidery. The pastel hues, paired with her soft makeup, bindi, and maang tikka, lend her a divine glow that captures the essence of festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Grace personified, Hema Malini dazzles in this light pink shimmery saree embellished with floral hand embroidery. The pastel hues, paired with her soft makeup, bindi, and maang tikka, lend her a divine glow that captures the essence of festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
3/8
Dream Girl mesmerises in this soft peach Benarasi saree detailed with jangla jaal and kissed by meenakari. The scalloped border and subtle shimmer make this look a blend of simplicity and grandeur, effortlessly festive, yet timelessly elegant. (Image Source: Instagram/ roliana.in)
Dream Girl mesmerises in this soft peach Benarasi saree detailed with jangla jaal and kissed by meenakari. The scalloped border and subtle shimmer make this look a blend of simplicity and grandeur, effortlessly festive, yet timelessly elegant. (Image Source: Instagram/ roliana.in)
4/8
In this vibrant pink cotton saree, Hema Malini exudes effortless charm. The gold woven motifs and zari border add a traditional touch, while the puffed-sleeve blouse enhances the vintage grace that defines her festive style. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
In this vibrant pink cotton saree, Hema Malini exudes effortless charm. The gold woven motifs and zari border add a traditional touch, while the puffed-sleeve blouse enhances the vintage grace that defines her festive style. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
5/8
Hema Malini looks regal in this baby pink Banarasi silk saree featuring intricate floral zari motifs. The gold undertone and bold pink blouse perfectly balance grandeur with poise, creating a look that shines with festive splendor. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Hema Malini looks regal in this baby pink Banarasi silk saree featuring intricate floral zari motifs. The gold undertone and bold pink blouse perfectly balance grandeur with poise, creating a look that shines with festive splendor. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
6/8
Hema Malini turned heads in this pista green Banarasi silk saree paired with a black brocade blouse. Traditional jewellery and a gajra-adorned bun completed her ensemble, reflecting old-world grace with a festive radiance. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Hema Malini turned heads in this pista green Banarasi silk saree paired with a black brocade blouse. Traditional jewellery and a gajra-adorned bun completed her ensemble, reflecting old-world grace with a festive radiance. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
7/8
Hema Malini’s golden-peach silk saree beautifully blends shades of gold, peach, and green, creating a harmonious festive palette. The muted green pallu and intricately embellished blouse add a rich depth that enhances her sophisticated aura. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Hema Malini's golden-peach silk saree beautifully blends shades of gold, peach, and green, creating a harmonious festive palette. The muted green pallu and intricately embellished blouse add a rich depth that enhances her sophisticated aura. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
8/8
Epitomising grace, Hema Malini stuns in this soft pastel pink cotton-silk saree featuring delicate motifs and a fine gold zari border. The light, airy drape and minimal styling reflect her effortless charm and understated festive beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Epitomising grace, Hema Malini stuns in this soft pastel pink cotton-silk saree featuring delicate motifs and a fine gold zari border. The light, airy drape and minimal styling reflect her effortless charm and understated festive beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elegant Saree Looks Festive Saree Ideas Hema Malini Saree Looks Hema Malini Birthday Special

Photo Gallery

