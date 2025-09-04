Explorer
Giorgio Armani Net Worth: Who Inherits The $12 Billion Fashion Empire After His Death?
Italian designer Giorgio Armani, credited with redefining modern elegance in fashion, has died at age 91, the Armani Group confirmed.
A funeral chamber will be held in Milan over the weekend, followed by a private funeral ceremony.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :Giorgio Armani
Lifestyle
9 Photos
Who Will Inherit Giorgio Armani’s $12 Billion Fortune After The Designer’s Death?
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
World
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Admin Tells US Supreme Court
India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion