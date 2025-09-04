Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Italian designer Giorgio Armani, credited with redefining modern elegance in fashion, has died at age 91, the Armani Group confirmed.

Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Italian designer Giorgio Armani, credited with redefining modern elegance in fashion, has died at age 91, the Armani Group confirmed.

A funeral chamber will be held in Milan over the weekend, followed by a private funeral ceremony.

The company said: “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force.”
Armani founded his label in 1975, pioneering relaxed tailoring, neutral palettes, and minimalist elegance that changed global fashion.
Before creating his empire, Armani honed his craft at Nino Cerruti and later co-founded his company with architect Sergio Galeotti.
The Armani Group generates €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) annually, cementing its position as one of the world’s leading luxury houses.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Giorgio Armani’s net worth stood at $9.4 billion, based on the valuation of his private company and assets.
Forbes valued Armani at $12 billion, ranking him among Italy’s wealthiest individuals after Giovanni Ferrero and Andrea Pignataro.
Armani’s company is considered Italy’s third-largest fashion house, after Gucci and Prada, with influence across clothing, perfumes, hotels, and beauty.
Beyond fashion, Armani created a lifestyle brand, including accessories, fragrances, luxury hotels, and cosmetics, making his empire truly global.
In his final interview, Armani revealed a gradual transition of leadership to Leo Dell’Orco, family members, and his trusted team. (All Images: Instagram/legends.inc)
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Embed widget