Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleGanesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Elegant Fashion Tips To Ace The Ganesh Puja Look

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Elegant Fashion Tips To Ace The Ganesh Puja Look

Follow these top fashion hacks for Ganesh Chaturthi puja looks with tips on sarees, lehengas, jewellery, colours, and styling.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Follow these top fashion hacks for Ganesh Chaturthi puja looks with tips on sarees, lehengas, jewellery, colours, and styling.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Look

1/8
Play with Prints & Hues: Move beyond plain silks and experiment with digital, abstract, and geometric prints. Pair them with earthy tones like terracotta, dusty rose, or sage green for a chic, rustic vibe this Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image Source: Canva)
Play with Prints & Hues: Move beyond plain silks and experiment with digital, abstract, and geometric prints. Pair them with earthy tones like terracotta, dusty rose, or sage green for a chic, rustic vibe this Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image Source: Canva)
2/8
Regal Touch with Zari Sarees: Nothing beats the timeless charm of golden zari work on Kanjeevaram or Banarasi sarees. They exude royalty and remain a family-favorite choice for festive celebrations. (Image Source: Canva)
Regal Touch with Zari Sarees: Nothing beats the timeless charm of golden zari work on Kanjeevaram or Banarasi sarees. They exude royalty and remain a family-favorite choice for festive celebrations. (Image Source: Canva)
3/8
Effortless Drapes for Festive Rush: Skip the hassle of pleating and pinning, pre-draped sarees and dress sarees are your best friend for quick yet graceful festive dressing. (Image Source: Pinterest/ perniaspopupshop)
Effortless Drapes for Festive Rush: Skip the hassle of pleating and pinning, pre-draped sarees and dress sarees are your best friend for quick yet graceful festive dressing. (Image Source: Pinterest/ perniaspopupshop)
4/8
Statement Jewellery First: Anchor your traditional look with one standout jewellery piece, be it a bold necklace, chandelier earrings, or a chunky bracelet. A single hero accessory can transform your festive look instantly. (Image Source: Canva)
Statement Jewellery First: Anchor your traditional look with one standout jewellery piece, be it a bold necklace, chandelier earrings, or a chunky bracelet. A single hero accessory can transform your festive look instantly. (Image Source: Canva)
5/8
Balance Outfit & Accessories: If you choose to wear heavy lehenga that has intricate zari, Choose delicate studs or a fine chain, and if you are wearing a simple kurta set, then add drama with bold earrings or a statement ring. (Image Source: Canva)
Balance Outfit & Accessories: If you choose to wear heavy lehenga that has intricate zari, Choose delicate studs or a fine chain, and if you are wearing a simple kurta set, then add drama with bold earrings or a statement ring. (Image Source: Canva)
6/8
Don’t Forget Hair Glam: Festive accessorising goes beyond earrings and bangles. A bejeweled hairpin, embellished clip, or floral hairband can add that finishing touch of glamour to your Ganesh Puja hairstyle. (Image Source: Canva)
Don’t Forget Hair Glam: Festive accessorising goes beyond earrings and bangles. A bejeweled hairpin, embellished clip, or floral hairband can add that finishing touch of glamour to your Ganesh Puja hairstyle. (Image Source: Canva)
7/8
Highlight the Eyes or Lips, Not Both: If you’re going for bold eyes, keep the lips subtle, and if you choose a bright lip shade, opt for softer eye makeup. (Image Source: Canva)
Highlight the Eyes or Lips, Not Both: If you’re going for bold eyes, keep the lips subtle, and if you choose a bright lip shade, opt for softer eye makeup. (Image Source: Canva)
8/8
Match With Outfit and Occasion: Ensure your makeup tones complement your attire and the festive vibe without looking too heavy or washed out. (Image Source: Canva)
Match With Outfit and Occasion: Ensure your makeup tones complement your attire and the festive vibe without looking too heavy or washed out. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion Ganesh Chaturthi Outfit Ideas Ganesh Puja Fashion Tips Ganesh Puja Look 2025
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US Tariffs On India Double To 50%: Here's What It Means For Trade, Jobs, And The Economy
Trump's Secondary Tariffs Kick In, Here's What the 50% Duty Means For Jobs, Trade, And Indian Economy
Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Science
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Embed widget