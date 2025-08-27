Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Traditional Sarees Of Maharashtra To Drape This Festive Season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Traditional Sarees Of Maharashtra To Drape This Festive Season

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in style with these traditional Marathi sarees including Paithani, Nauvari, and more. Perfect picks for a graceful festive look.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in style with these traditional Marathi sarees including Paithani, Nauvari, and more. Perfect picks for a graceful festive look.

Traditional Sarees Of Maharashtra

1/6
Paithani Saree: Known for its rich weaving and peacock motifs, the Paithani saree is a timeless choice to shine during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Its vibrant colours add a regal touch to the festive mood. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliabhatt)
Paithani Saree: Known for its rich weaving and peacock motifs, the Paithani saree is a timeless choice to shine during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Its vibrant colours add a regal touch to the festive mood. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliabhatt)
2/6
Nauvari Saree: The nine-yard Nauvari saree, draped in a dhoti style, is perfect for festival rituals. It gives you both a traditional look and ease of movement during the celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/ wedmegood)
Nauvari Saree: The nine-yard Nauvari saree, draped in a dhoti style, is perfect for festival rituals. It gives you both a traditional look and ease of movement during the celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/ wedmegood)
3/6
Puneri Saree: Simple, elegant, and comfortable, the cotton Puneri saree is a graceful option to wear during day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. (Image Source: Pinterest/ technossroy)
Puneri Saree: Simple, elegant, and comfortable, the cotton Puneri saree is a graceful option to wear during day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. (Image Source: Pinterest/ technossroy)
4/6
Khun Saree: Lightweight and breezy, the Khun saree is perfect for the festive season. Its silk-cotton blend makes it both stylish and comfortable for the occasion. (Image Source: Pinterest/ indiacrafthouse)
Khun Saree: Lightweight and breezy, the Khun saree is perfect for the festive season. Its silk-cotton blend makes it both stylish and comfortable for the occasion. (Image Source: Pinterest/ indiacrafthouse)
5/6
Kolhapuri Silk Saree: Crafted in pure silk, the Kolhapuri saree exudes richness, making it ideal for festive gatherings. (Image Source: Pinterest)
Kolhapuri Silk Saree: Crafted in pure silk, the Kolhapuri saree exudes richness, making it ideal for festive gatherings. (Image Source: Pinterest)
6/6
Kathpadar Saree: Handwoven in cotton or silk blends, the Kathpadar saree reflects simplicity and elegance. Its delicate borders and soft colours make it a beautiful option for Ganesh Chaturthi rituals and day-to-day celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/ Taylerdurdenfemale)
Kathpadar Saree: Handwoven in cotton or silk blends, the Kathpadar saree reflects simplicity and elegance. Its delicate borders and soft colours make it a beautiful option for Ganesh Chaturthi rituals and day-to-day celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/ Taylerdurdenfemale)
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtrian Saree Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi Saree Looks Traditional Maharashtrian Saree Look
Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View More
Trending News

Embed widget