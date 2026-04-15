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From Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss
From Rekha to Hema Malini, revisit iconic 70s Bollywood saree looks that blend elegance, tradition, and timeless style inspiration.
These 70s Bollywood Saree Looks By Rekha, Hema Malini Still Define Timeless Style
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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From Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss
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From Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss