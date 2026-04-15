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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleFrom Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss

From Rekha To Hema Malini: 6 Iconic Saree Looks Of 70s Bollywood Divas You Can’t Miss

From Rekha to Hema Malini, revisit iconic 70s Bollywood saree looks that blend elegance, tradition, and timeless style inspiration.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
From Rekha to Hema Malini, revisit iconic 70s Bollywood saree looks that blend elegance, tradition, and timeless style inspiration.

These 70s Bollywood Saree Looks By Rekha, Hema Malini Still Define Timeless Style

1/6
Rekha – Silsila: Rekha’s iconic white saree with delicate gold embroidery exudes effortless sophistication and grace. Styled with soft waves, bold kohl eyes, a red bindi, and gold jewelry, the look perfectly balances purity with opulence.
Rekha – Silsila: Rekha’s iconic white saree with delicate gold embroidery exudes effortless sophistication and grace. Styled with soft waves, bold kohl eyes, a red bindi, and gold jewelry, the look perfectly balances purity with opulence.
2/6
Vyjayanthimala – Sangam: Vyjayanthimala’s look is a lesson in understated elegance, featuring a soft, light-toned saree paired with a modest blouse for a graceful silhouette. Her center-parted bun adorned with gajra and minimal makeup with a bold red bindi add timeless South Indian charm.
Vyjayanthimala – Sangam: Vyjayanthimala’s look is a lesson in understated elegance, featuring a soft, light-toned saree paired with a modest blouse for a graceful silhouette. Her center-parted bun adorned with gajra and minimal makeup with a bold red bindi add timeless South Indian charm.
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
70s Bollywood Saree Looks Vintage Bollywood Fashion Iconic Saree Styles Retro Bollywood Looks Classic Bollywood Divas

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