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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleFrom Casual Cool To Chic Comfort: Bollywood Stars Spotted In Stylish Airport Looks

From Casual Cool To Chic Comfort: Bollywood Stars Spotted In Stylish Airport Looks

Bollywood celebrities step out in stylish yet comfortable airport looks, blending casual fashion with effortless elegance and travel-ready trends.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities step out in stylish yet comfortable airport looks, blending casual fashion with effortless elegance and travel-ready trends.

Bollywood Celeb Airport Looks That Stole The Spotlight

1/9
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: Alia kept it effortlessly cool in a dusky green jacket layered over a white tee and blue jeans. White sneakers and a denim cap added a relaxed, off-duty charm to her travel look.
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: Alia kept it effortlessly cool in a dusky green jacket layered over a white tee and blue jeans. White sneakers and a denim cap added a relaxed, off-duty charm to her travel look.
2/9
Ranbir balanced comfort with standout style, pairing dark blue trousers and a white tee with a statement jacket. The beach-inspired embroidery—featuring palms and marine motif, added a playful edge.
Ranbir balanced comfort with standout style, pairing dark blue trousers and a white tee with a statement jacket. The beach-inspired embroidery—featuring palms and marine motif, added a playful edge.
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Celebrities At Airport Bollywood Celebrities Airport Looks Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At Airport Airport Looks Bollywood Celebrity Airport Fashion

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