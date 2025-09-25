Festive Makeover: Bring Royal Udaipur Inspired Furniture Into Your Home This Navratri

Set a Royal Tone Right at the Door: Guests form their first impression in the first few seconds. A simple way to make the entrance memorable is to create a small seating spot. A carved chair such as the Arm Chair instantly lifts an empty corner. Add a low brass lamp, a colourful rug and perhaps a string of marigolds above it. You will be surprised how this tiny vignette makes the whole entryway feel intentional and welcoming. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)