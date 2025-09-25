Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleFestive Makeover: Bring Royal Udaipur Inspired Furniture Into Your Home This Navratri

Festive Makeover: Bring Royal Udaipur Inspired Furniture Into Your Home This Navratri

Festivals call for more than lights, add Udaipur-inspired furniture with intricate carvings, rich woods, and regal silhouettes to give your home a festive royal touch.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Festivals call for more than lights, add Udaipur-inspired furniture with intricate carvings, rich woods, and regal silhouettes to give your home a festive royal touch.

Representational Image

1/9
Set a Royal Tone Right at the Door: Guests form their first impression in the first few seconds. A simple way to make the entrance memorable is to create a small seating spot. A carved chair such as the Arm Chair instantly lifts an empty corner. Add a low brass lamp, a colourful rug and perhaps a string of marigolds above it. You will be surprised how this tiny vignette makes the whole entryway feel intentional and welcoming. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Set a Royal Tone Right at the Door: Guests form their first impression in the first few seconds. A simple way to make the entrance memorable is to create a small seating spot. A carved chair such as the Arm Chair instantly lifts an empty corner. Add a low brass lamp, a colourful rug and perhaps a string of marigolds above it. You will be surprised how this tiny vignette makes the whole entryway feel intentional and welcoming. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
2/9
Make the Living Room the Heart of the Celebration: During holidays the living room becomes a stage for everything; laughter, games, long conversations. Choose a sofa that feels substantial and looks like it belongs there. The 3 Seater Sofa with its hand detailed woodwork and deep cushions is a natural anchor. Scatter cushions in jewel tones or lay a throw in a festive hue and the room will look styled without feeling stiff. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Make the Living Room the Heart of the Celebration: During holidays the living room becomes a stage for everything; laughter, games, long conversations. Choose a sofa that feels substantial and looks like it belongs there. The 3 Seater Sofa with its hand detailed woodwork and deep cushions is a natural anchor. Scatter cushions in jewel tones or lay a throw in a festive hue and the room will look styled without feeling stiff. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
3/9
Turn Every Meal Into a Gathering: Food has its own way of pulling people together. A sturdy dining set can change how you experience even everyday dinners. The 6 seater dining set works beautifully for this. Its carved legs and generous tabletop echo old banquet halls but feel right at home in a modern flat. Lay out brass thalis or terracotta bowls, add a few flowers and suddenly a weekday lunch feels like a celebration. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Turn Every Meal Into a Gathering: Food has its own way of pulling people together. A sturdy dining set can change how you experience even everyday dinners. The 6 seater dining set works beautifully for this. Its carved legs and generous tabletop echo old banquet halls but feel right at home in a modern flat. Lay out brass thalis or terracotta bowls, add a few flowers and suddenly a weekday lunch feels like a celebration. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
4/9
Carve Out a Quiet Nook: Festivals are joyful but also noisy. Having a corner where you can breathe for a moment is underrated. The Arm Chair with its soft upholstery and sculpted frame can be tucked near a window or balcony. Add a slim lamp and a small rug underfoot and it becomes your personal reading or tea spot, away from the crowd yet part of the home’s energy. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Carve Out a Quiet Nook: Festivals are joyful but also noisy. Having a corner where you can breathe for a moment is underrated. The Arm Chair with its soft upholstery and sculpted frame can be tucked near a window or balcony. Add a slim lamp and a small rug underfoot and it becomes your personal reading or tea spot, away from the crowd yet part of the home’s energy. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
5/9
Build a Relaxed Lounge Zone: Not everyone wants to sit at the dining table or on a formal sofa. Some guests drift to a softer seat. The lounge chair is perfect for such moments. Its wide, low form invites you to curl up with a cup of chai or chat in a more laid back setting. Place it near a window, add a low wooden table and perhaps a tray of sweets for an effortless festive lounge. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Build a Relaxed Lounge Zone: Not everyone wants to sit at the dining table or on a formal sofa. Some guests drift to a softer seat. The lounge chair is perfect for such moments. Its wide, low form invites you to curl up with a cup of chai or chat in a more laid back setting. Place it near a window, add a low wooden table and perhaps a tray of sweets for an effortless festive lounge. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
6/9
Add Seating That Moves Where You Need It: A cushioned bench slides easily into a hallway or at the end of a bed and works just as well at the dining table for flexible seating. Drape a handloom throw or scatter a few cushions on top and it doubles as a pretty accent when not in use. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Add Seating That Moves Where You Need It: A cushioned bench slides easily into a hallway or at the end of a bed and works just as well at the dining table for flexible seating. Drape a handloom throw or scatter a few cushions on top and it doubles as a pretty accent when not in use. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
7/9
Refresh the Main Sofa for a Bigger Impact: If you have time for only one change this season, consider replacing your main sofa. A sofa with its deep cushions and carved detailing makes even a modest living room feel special. Pair it with low lighting, a rug in earthy colours and some brass accents and you have a backdrop ready for family photos and festive evenings. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Refresh the Main Sofa for a Bigger Impact: If you have time for only one change this season, consider replacing your main sofa. A sofa with its deep cushions and carved detailing makes even a modest living room feel special. Pair it with low lighting, a rug in earthy colours and some brass accents and you have a backdrop ready for family photos and festive evenings. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
8/9
Let Small Pieces Do the Styling: Tiny furniture can have an outsized effect. A well placed side table can hold diyas, gifts or snacks and make a corner look styled. The Side Table works in living rooms, bedrooms or even hallways. Top it with a plant or a candle cluster and watch it transform a dull corner. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Let Small Pieces Do the Styling: Tiny furniture can have an outsized effect. A well placed side table can hold diyas, gifts or snacks and make a corner look styled. The Side Table works in living rooms, bedrooms or even hallways. Top it with a plant or a candle cluster and watch it transform a dull corner. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
9/9
Inputs By: Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Co-Founder and CEO, Wooden Street (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Inputs By: Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Co-Founder and CEO, Wooden Street (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Decor Festive Home Decor Festive Furniture Makeover Ideas Udaipur Inspired Furniture Royal Home Decor Tips

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget