Festive Makeover: Bring Royal Udaipur Inspired Furniture Into Your Home This Navratri

Set a Royal Tone Right at the Door: Guests form their first impression in the first few seconds. A simple way to make the entrance memorable is to create a small seating spot. A carved chair such as the Arm Chair instantly lifts an empty corner. Add a low brass lamp, a colourful rug and perhaps a string of marigolds above it. You will be surprised how this tiny vignette makes the whole entryway feel intentional and welcoming. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Make the Living Room the Heart of the Celebration: During holidays the living room becomes a stage for everything; laughter, games, long conversations. Choose a sofa that feels substantial and looks like it belongs there. The 3 Seater Sofa with its hand detailed woodwork and deep cushions is a natural anchor. Scatter cushions in jewel tones or lay a throw in a festive hue and the room will look styled without feeling stiff. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Turn Every Meal Into a Gathering: Food has its own way of pulling people together. A sturdy dining set can change how you experience even everyday dinners. The 6 seater dining set works beautifully for this. Its carved legs and generous tabletop echo old banquet halls but feel right at home in a modern flat. Lay out brass thalis or terracotta bowls, add a few flowers and suddenly a weekday lunch feels like a celebration. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Carve Out a Quiet Nook: Festivals are joyful but also noisy. Having a corner where you can breathe for a moment is underrated. The Arm Chair with its soft upholstery and sculpted frame can be tucked near a window or balcony. Add a slim lamp and a small rug underfoot and it becomes your personal reading or tea spot, away from the crowd yet part of the home’s energy. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Build a Relaxed Lounge Zone: Not everyone wants to sit at the dining table or on a formal sofa. Some guests drift to a softer seat. The lounge chair is perfect for such moments. Its wide, low form invites you to curl up with a cup of chai or chat in a more laid back setting. Place it near a window, add a low wooden table and perhaps a tray of sweets for an effortless festive lounge. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Add Seating That Moves Where You Need It: A cushioned bench slides easily into a hallway or at the end of a bed and works just as well at the dining table for flexible seating. Drape a handloom throw or scatter a few cushions on top and it doubles as a pretty accent when not in use. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Refresh the Main Sofa for a Bigger Impact: If you have time for only one change this season, consider replacing your main sofa. A sofa with its deep cushions and carved detailing makes even a modest living room feel special. Pair it with low lighting, a rug in earthy colours and some brass accents and you have a backdrop ready for family photos and festive evenings. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Let Small Pieces Do the Styling: Tiny furniture can have an outsized effect. A well placed side table can hold diyas, gifts or snacks and make a corner look styled. The Side Table works in living rooms, bedrooms or even hallways. Top it with a plant or a candle cluster and watch it transform a dull corner. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Inputs By: Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Co-Founder and CEO, Wooden Street (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:52 PM (IST)