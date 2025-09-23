8 Stunning Ethnic Looks Of Ridhi Dogra Perfect For Navratri 2025

8.⁠ Vibrant Multicolour Saree: This look is a perfect example of how to make a bold fashion statement with a classic Indian garment. The lightweight, sheer fabric of the saree creates a fluid and graceful silhouette. This look is an inspiration for anyone who loves to experiment with colours and fabrics. It’s a timeless look that can be recreated and will always be in vogue for its cheerful and elegant appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/@ravii_dixit)