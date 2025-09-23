8 Stunning Ethnic Looks Of Ridhi Dogra Perfect For Navratri 2025

1. Pink Embroidered Kurta Set: Ridhi Dogra looks radiant in a hot pink embroidered kurta set paired with matching dupatta and traditional juttis. The intricate threadwork adds a festive charm, making it an ideal pick for Navratri puja or family gatherings. The actress has complemented her attire with statement matching earrings that has elevated her overall look, giving her a festive-ready aura. (Image Source: Instagram/@iridhidogra)
2. Metallic Kurta Set: Ridhi Dogra redefines festive minimalism in this metallic palazzo kurta set that blends sophistication with ethnic charm. The sheer dupatta with delicate embroidery adds a graceful touch, while the flowy silhouette ensures comfort during long Navratri celebrations. Styled with chunky silver jewellery and statement bangles, this look is a masterclass in balancing tradition with contemporary chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@iridhidogra)
3. Regal Purple Banarasi Look: Ridhi Dogra exudes royal charm in this striking purple Banarasi kurta-palazzo set, a festive must-have for Navratri 2025. The rich zari work and intricate golden motifs give the outfit a traditional grandeur, while her oxidised jewellery and stacked bangles add a bohemian touch. This bold and vibrant ensemble is perfect for standing out during garba and dandiya nights, blending comfort with festive sparkle. (Image Source: Instagram/@iridhidogra)
4. Effortless Ethnic Elegance: Ridhi Dogra wore a stunning pink Anarkali suit, a look that perfectly blends traditional grace with modern flair. This pastel tone is a versatile choice, making it suitable for daytime events, casual gatherings, and more. The intricate thread work is tastefully done, adding a touch of sparkle without being overpowering. The light fabric and soft colour make it a comfortable yet stylish option for any occasion. (Image Source: Instagram/@iridhidogra)
5. Royal Elegance In Navy Blue Anarkali: Ridhi captivates in a magnificent navy blue Anarkali gown, perfectly accented with a soft blush pink dupatta. The Anarkali features extensive pleating and a grand flare, creating a truly majestic silhouette. A sheer, ethereal blush pink dupatta gracefully draped over Ridhi's shoulders completes the look. (Image Source: Instagram/@iridhidogra)
6. Vintage Saree Look: Ridhi's choice of a delicate handwoven saree is a masterclass in classic style. The garment, with its subtle texture and minimal design, drapes effortlessly, exuding a quiet charm. She pairs the saree with a matching blouse featuring noodle straps, giving her a modern look. Ridhi wisely keeps her accessories to a minimum, ensuring the focus remains on the saree's elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@ravii_dixit)
7. Monochromatic Co-ord Set: Ridhi's outfit consists of a chic, strapless top, flared trousers, and a long jacket, all in a beautiful light cream or ivory shade. The co-ord set silhouette is a modern choice. This outfit is a perfect blend of contemporary silhouette and traditional embellishments, making it a must-have for the festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/@iridhidogra)
8. Vibrant Multicolour Saree: This look is a perfect example of how to make a bold fashion statement with a classic Indian garment. The lightweight, sheer fabric of the saree creates a fluid and graceful silhouette. This look is an inspiration for anyone who loves to experiment with colours and fabrics. It’s a timeless look that can be recreated and will always be in vogue for its cheerful and elegant appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/@ravii_dixit)
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 04:04 PM (IST)