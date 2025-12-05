Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Times The Designer Styled Global Celebrities Flawlessly

3. Beyoncé: Beyonce rewrote the rules of Western fashion on her Cowboy Carter Tour. Performing under a blazing backdrop of lights, the global superstar stunned in a custom couture Wild West–inspired ensemble that instantly sent the internet into a frenzy and turned the Paris stage into a fashion moment for the ages. Queen Bey stepped out in jet-black sequinned cowboy chaps, styled with dramatic cutouts that added both edge and movement to her performance look. The chaps, embroidered with Western motifs and reflective detailing, shimmered under the stage lights, delivering the perfect fusion of country fierceness and luxury fashion. Beneath the chaps, Beyoncé wore a Swarovski-studded bodysuit embedded with more than 10,000 crystals, catching every beam of light as she danced. With cascading blonde waves, thigh-high cuts, and her signature stage command, Beyoncé embodied the perfect modern cowgirl. (Image Source: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld)