HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleElli AvrRam Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Gown Looks That Prove She’s A Diva

Elli AvrRam Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Gown Looks That Prove She’s A Diva

On Elli AvrRam’s birthday, let's look back at 8 of her most glamorous gown looks that showcase her as a true fashion diva.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
On Elli AvrRam’s birthday, let's look back at 8 of her most glamorous gown looks that showcase her as a true fashion diva.

Elli AvrRam stuns in breathtaking gowns, proving her status as one of Bollywood’s most glamorous fashion icons.

1/8
1. ⁠Strapless Lilac Gown: This delicate pastel hued gown, combined with a sculpted sweetheart neckline created a romantic and dreamy vibe. Sheer tulle panels with crystal embellishments cascaded down the length of the gown, while the fitted silhouette highlighted her curves. The gown's artistic bodice added dimension and a couture inspired feel. Elli opted for a sleek updo and minimal jewellery, keeping the focus on the gown's intricate details. (Image Source: Twitter/@ElliAvrRam)
1. ⁠Strapless Lilac Gown: This delicate pastel hued gown, combined with a sculpted sweetheart neckline created a romantic and dreamy vibe. Sheer tulle panels with crystal embellishments cascaded down the length of the gown, while the fitted silhouette highlighted her curves. The gown’s artistic bodice added dimension and a couture inspired feel. Elli opted for a sleek updo and minimal jewellery, keeping the focus on the gown’s intricate details. (Image Source: Twitter/@ElliAvrRam)
2/8
2. ⁠Sizzling Slit Gown: Elli AvrRam wore a deep hued gown that was both sultry and sophisticated. Featuring a structured bodice with cut-out detailing and a plunging neckline, the dress enhanced her curves. The thigh-high slit lent the perfect amount of drama, while adding a modern edge. The choice of minimal accessories kept the look chic and relaxed. (Image Source: Twitter/@ElliAvrRam)
2. ⁠Sizzling Slit Gown: Elli AvrRam wore a deep hued gown that was both sultry and sophisticated. Featuring a structured bodice with cut-out detailing and a plunging neckline, the dress enhanced her curves. The thigh-high slit lent the perfect amount of drama, while adding a modern edge. The choice of minimal accessories kept the look chic and relaxed. (Image Source: Twitter/@ElliAvrRam)
3/8
3. Dreamy Pastel Pink Gown: Soft, romantic, and effortlessly chic, Elli AvrRam brought fairytale elegance to life in this pastel pink gown. The noodle strap detailing with an oversized bow detail added a whimsical charm to the look. This gown beautifully balanced structure and flow. With delicate blush tone and cascading ruffles, the outfit made her look playful yet sophisticated. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
3. Dreamy Pastel Pink Gown: Soft, romantic, and effortlessly chic, Elli AvrRam brought fairytale elegance to life in this pastel pink gown. The noodle strap detailing with an oversized bow detail added a whimsical charm to the look. This gown beautifully balanced structure and flow. With delicate blush tone and cascading ruffles, the outfit made her look playful yet sophisticated. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
4/8
4. Red Off-Shoulder Mermaid Gown: Elli AvrRam proved that red will always be the ultimate statement. The rich red hue enhanced her complexion, while the structured silhouette created an hourglass effect. With a fitted bodice, cinched waist, and peplum detail, the fit looked flattering and elegant. The dramatic fishtail flare added volume and movement. Styled with statement earrings and a bracelet, the gown channeled old-Hollywood glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
4. Red Off-Shoulder Mermaid Gown: Elli AvrRam proved that red will always be the ultimate statement. The rich red hue enhanced her complexion, while the structured silhouette created an hourglass effect. With a fitted bodice, cinched waist, and peplum detail, the fit looked flattering and elegant. The dramatic fishtail flare added volume and movement. Styled with statement earrings and a bracelet, the gown channeled old-Hollywood glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
5/8
5. Shimmery Nude Bodycon Gown: Elli AvrRam turned heads in this breathtaking nude gown. The fit perfectly hugged her frame, making her look glamorous. The gown featured a sleek bodycon silhouette with vertical beaded embellishments that added texture and movement. The sleeveless design, subtle sheer detailing, and floor-sweeping hemline highlighted her statuesque figure while keeping the overall look refined. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
5. Shimmery Nude Bodycon Gown: Elli AvrRam turned heads in this breathtaking nude gown. The fit perfectly hugged her frame, making her look glamorous. The gown featured a sleek bodycon silhouette with vertical beaded embellishments that added texture and movement. The sleeveless design, subtle sheer detailing, and floor-sweeping hemline highlighted her statuesque figure while keeping the overall look refined. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
6/8
6. Dramatic Black Floral Gown: Elli EvrRam redefined glamour in this striking gown. The look featured a plunging neckline adorned with glimmering beadwork on the bodice, creating a bold vibe. The voluminous skirt stood out with its intricate 3D floral appliqué detailing that added depth and drama to the outfit. Elli styled the look with cascading curls and a diamond choker. The statement textures and a touch of modern finesse elevated the entire look. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
6. Dramatic Black Floral Gown: Elli EvrRam redefined glamour in this striking gown. The look featured a plunging neckline adorned with glimmering beadwork on the bodice, creating a bold vibe. The voluminous skirt stood out with its intricate 3D floral appliqué detailing that added depth and drama to the outfit. Elli styled the look with cascading curls and a diamond choker. The statement textures and a touch of modern finesse elevated the entire look. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
7/8
7. Silver Ball Gown With Sequin Detailing: Elli AvrRam took princess-core to a whole new level with this extravagant silver ball gown. The strapless bodice featured intricate sequin embellishments while the voluminous skirt cascaded dramatically. The structured pleats and modern metallic sheen of the gown served as a futuristic twist to the classic Cinderella-inspired look. With the gown's shimmer and grandeur, it was all about opulence. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
7. Silver Ball Gown With Sequin Detailing: Elli AvrRam took princess-core to a whole new level with this extravagant silver ball gown. The strapless bodice featured intricate sequin embellishments while the voluminous skirt cascaded dramatically. The structured pleats and modern metallic sheen of the gown served as a futuristic twist to the classic Cinderella-inspired look. With the gown’s shimmer and grandeur, it was all about opulence. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)
8/8
8. ⁠Fiery And Flowy Gown: This glamorous gown worn by Elli EvrRam brought an explosion of energy and drama. It featured a fitted bodice with delicate cut-out details. The voluminous, flowy layers of fabric created a breathtaking visual. The colour enhanced her look, radiating a playful yet powerful aura. Elli transformed this fiery gown into an unforgettable fashion statement. (Image Source: Twitter/@ElliAvrRam)
8. ⁠Fiery And Flowy Gown: This glamorous gown worn by Elli EvrRam brought an explosion of energy and drama. It featured a fitted bodice with delicate cut-out details. The voluminous, flowy layers of fabric created a breathtaking visual. The colour enhanced her look, radiating a playful yet powerful aura. Elli transformed this fiery gown into an unforgettable fashion statement. (Image Source: Twitter/@ElliAvrRam)
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elli AvrRam Birthday 2025 Elli AvrRam Fashion

Photo Gallery

