Elli AvrRam Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Gown Looks That Prove She’s A Diva

7. Silver Ball Gown With Sequin Detailing: Elli AvrRam took princess-core to a whole new level with this extravagant silver ball gown. The strapless bodice featured intricate sequin embellishments while the voluminous skirt cascaded dramatically. The structured pleats and modern metallic sheen of the gown served as a futuristic twist to the classic Cinderella-inspired look. With the gown’s shimmer and grandeur, it was all about opulence. (Image Source: Instagram/@elliavrram)