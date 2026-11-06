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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyleDiwali 2026 | 5 Thoughtful Gift Hamper Ideas Worth Gifting To Your Friends And Family

Diwali 2026 | 5 Thoughtful Gift Hamper Ideas Worth Gifting To Your Friends And Family

Looking for thoughtful gifts? Explore 5 Indian gift hamper ideas for friends and family, featuring traditional mithai, dry fruits, regional snacks, handicrafts, festive décor and more.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Looking for thoughtful gifts? Explore 5 Indian gift hamper ideas for friends and family, featuring traditional mithai, dry fruits, regional snacks, handicrafts, festive décor and more.

From traditional Indian sweets and dry fruits to regional snacks, handicrafts and festive décor, explore thoughtful gift hamper ideas for your loved ones.

1/5
A dry fruits hamper is a thoughtful gifting option for almost every age group. Include almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, dates and figs in separate decorative containers. You can also add roasted makhana, flavoured nuts and seeds to make the collection more interesting. This hamper works particularly well for Diwali, weddings and family gatherings. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
A dry fruits hamper is a thoughtful gifting option for almost every age group. Include almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, dates and figs in separate decorative containers. You can also add roasted makhana, flavoured nuts and seeds to make the collection more interesting. This hamper works particularly well for Diwali, weddings and family gatherings. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
2/5
Traditional Indian sweets are among the most popular gifting choices, especially during festivals and family celebrations. A mithai hamper can include kaju katli, motichoor ladoo, besan ladoo, peda, soan papdi and assorted barfis. You can also choose sweets from local sweet shops to give the hamper a regional touch. Pack them in a beautifully decorated box to make the presentation more appealing. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Traditional Indian sweets are among the most popular gifting choices, especially during festivals and family celebrations. A mithai hamper can include kaju katli, motichoor ladoo, besan ladoo, peda, soan papdi and assorted barfis. You can also choose sweets from local sweet shops to give the hamper a regional touch. Pack them in a beautifully decorated box to make the presentation more appealing. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
3/5
A skincare hamper featuring traditional Indian beauty essentials can make a thoughtful gift for friends and family. Include ubtan, sandalwood face packs, rose water, aloe vera gel, handmade soaps and herbal hair oils. You can also add a small pouch or a handmade towel to complete the collection. Choose products according to the recipient's skin type and preferences. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
A skincare hamper featuring traditional Indian beauty essentials can make a thoughtful gift for friends and family. Include ubtan, sandalwood face packs, rose water, aloe vera gel, handmade soaps and herbal hair oils. You can also add a small pouch or a handmade towel to complete the collection. Choose products according to the recipient's skin type and preferences. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
4/5
For friends and family who enjoy their daily cup of chai, a tea-themed hamper can be a lovely surprise. Include Assam or Darjeeling tea, masala chai, cardamom, ginger tea, traditional kulhads and a selection of Indian biscuits. You can also add a small jar of honey or homemade snacks to complete the hamper. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
For friends and family who enjoy their daily cup of chai, a tea-themed hamper can be a lovely surprise. Include Assam or Darjeeling tea, masala chai, cardamom, ginger tea, traditional kulhads and a selection of Indian biscuits. You can also add a small jar of honey or homemade snacks to complete the hamper. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
5/5
India's regional food culture offers plenty of inspiration for a unique gift hamper. You can include Gujarati khakhra, Maharashtrian chakli and chivda, Rajasthani bhujia, South Indian murukku and assorted namkeen. This is a great choice for food lovers who enjoy trying different regional flavours. Add small jars of chutneys or homemade snacks to make the collection more personal. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
India's regional food culture offers plenty of inspiration for a unique gift hamper. You can include Gujarati khakhra, Maharashtrian chakli and chivda, Rajasthani bhujia, South Indian murukku and assorted namkeen. This is a great choice for food lovers who enjoy trying different regional flavours. Add small jars of chutneys or homemade snacks to make the collection more personal. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Published at : 06 Nov 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Gift Ideas Diwali 2026 Diwali Gift Hampers Friends And Family

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