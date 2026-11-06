Diwali 2026 | 5 Thoughtful Gift Hamper Ideas Worth Gifting To Your Friends And Family

Traditional Indian sweets are among the most popular gifting choices, especially during festivals and family celebrations. A mithai hamper can include kaju katli, motichoor ladoo, besan ladoo, peda, soan papdi and assorted barfis. You can also choose sweets from local sweet shops to give the hamper a regional touch. Pack them in a beautifully decorated box to make the presentation more appealing. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)