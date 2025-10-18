Diwali 2025: 7 DIY Jar Desserts To Sweeten Your Festive Season

Orange and Carrot Halwa with Ginger Chantilly: The delicacy is a vibrant fusion of red carrots and citrus, blended with ginger-infused cream. The warm, flavourful layers are complemented by a soft base and festive garnishes like pistachios and rose petals. This dessert brings together earthy flavours in every spoonful. It’s a conversation starter at any Diwali meetup. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)