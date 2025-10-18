Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025: 7 DIY Jar Desserts To Sweeten Your Festive Season

Diwali 2025: 7 DIY Jar Desserts To Sweeten Your Festive Season

Celebrate this Diwali with these DIY jar desserts that blend traditional Indian flavours and modern style, perfect for gifting or cozy family moments. Sweet, festive, and handcrafted delights.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Celebrate this Diwali with these DIY jar desserts that blend traditional Indian flavours and modern style, perfect for gifting or cozy family moments. Sweet, festive, and handcrafted delights.

Sitaphal Phirni Jar (Custard Apple Rice Phirni): A creamy rice-based dessert layered with biscuit crumble and fresh custard apple pulp. Enhanced with festive accents like saffron, rose water, and chopped nuts, this jar offers a rich, seasonal twist. Its mellow sweetness and grainy texture make it a nostalgic yet elegant treat. It is perfect for serving chilled at post-dinner gatherings. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Orange and Carrot Halwa with Ginger Chantilly: The delicacy is a vibrant fusion of red carrots and citrus, blended with ginger-infused cream. The warm, flavourful layers are complemented by a soft base and festive garnishes like pistachios and rose petals. This dessert brings together earthy flavours in every spoonful. It’s a conversation starter at any Diwali meetup. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Chai-Infused Milk Cake with Cardamom Cream: Inspired by spiced Indian tea, this dessert features aromatic layers of milk cake and whipped cardamom cream. A comforting blend of tradition and indulgence, ideal for chilly evenings. The subtle bitterness of tea balances the sweetness beautifully. It’s a jar that feels like a warm hug. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Dates Cake with Coconut and Jaggery Filling: A soft, festive sponge layered with coconut-jaggery filling and topped with coconut shavings. This dessert brings together earthy sweetness and nostalgic textures in a compact jar. It’s naturally rich and satisfying, with no need for added sugar. A great make-ahead option for warm celebrations. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Rose Kalakand Chocolate Brownie: A rich pairing of fudgy chocolate brownie and fragrant rose kalakand. This jar dessert balances richness with floral notes and is perfectly served chilled or slightly warmed. The contrast of textures, dense brownie and soft kalakand, further adds depth. It is a perfect festive indulgence for those who love a harmonious blend of Indian and Western desserts. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Pistachio Cheesecake with Panjiri Crumble: A fusion of creamy pistachio cheesecake and traditional panjiri base. Nutty, wholesome, and celebratory, this dessert is best enjoyed chilled and makes a thoughtful festive gift. The panjiri adds a crunchy, nutrient-rich twist to the silky filling. It’s indulgent yet rooted in tradition. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Coconut and Banana Malai Pudding: A layered pudding that fuses the tropical sweetness of banana with the smooth richness of coconut cream. As a light yet indulgent delicacy, it’s a refreshing end to any festive meal. The dual layers are set beautifully in jars, making them visually appealing and an ideal option for vegan or dairy-light celebrations. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Inputs By: Chef Aabhas Jain, Associate Director- Culinary Studies at Indian School of Hospitality (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Embed widget